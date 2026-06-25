Sinatra the Musical Review: Frankly Unmissable
Published on 25 June 2026
The Aldwych Theatre is no stranger to royally good musical biopics, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll reigned there for seven years and now it’s time for the King of Swing to do it his way. He’s been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and, if tonight's croon-worthy performance is anything to go by, he’s currently more than a worthy successor to Tina the Tina Turner Musical’s crown…
Taking place between 1942 and 1954 Sinatra the Musical charts the highs and, the surprising amount of lows, of Frank Sinatra's career. From the ill-advised “Tennessee Newsboy” to the iconic “That’s Life”, we see Sinatra (Joel Harper-Jackson) both bask in the spotlight and struggle when it is turned elsewhere. He may be flying high now (we’re literally watching a musical about him), but the journey hasn’t always been plain sailing (to mix transport metaphors).
One of the areas that causes most turbulence for Sinatra is his love life. We see him as a devoted family man turned cheat, as he is welcomed into the bosom of Hollywood and into the open embrace of Ava Gardner (Ana Villafañe).
Reprising her role from the Birmingham Rep, Villafañe is perfect as Ava Gardner. She effortlessly channels the magnetic appeal that made Gardner a star, but never lets the character become a caricature. Beneath the elegance and beauty lies a woman of real substance, determination and fire. She calmly drops her whiskey glass when Frank throws him in temper, she matches him beat for beat, though her tempo is more measured and less erratic than his.
Phoebe Panaretos, another Birmingham Rep alumni, plays the woman left behind: Nancy.
Panaretos brings warmth, resilience and quiet strength to the role, creating a woman who feels fully realised in her own right rather than simply a casualty of Frank's choices. Our heart breaks for her, but we never pity her.
Just like Sinatra’s relationship to Hollywood gossip journalist Lee Mortimer, this musical doesn’t pull any punches. It’s packed with the crooners' much-loved, and widely covered, hits, (more than 20 of them, in fact) and starts as it means to go on: with a big bang.
With slick projections designed by Akhila Krishnan, and the help of a 17 strong orchestra, we’re transported to the Paramount Theatre at the start of the musical, and drop in on a 27 year old Sinatra (Joel Harper-Jackson) in the middle of “All of Me”. There’s no preamble or warm up, we go into the hits straight away.
The song is sung effortlessly by Joel Harper-Jackson. Unlike Panaretos and Villiafañe, Harper-Jackson is new to the production, joining the company for the West End run, but it’s like he’s been living the part for decades. He embodies Sinatra, with a casual confidence and silky smooth voice. He is magnetic, and it’s easy to see why his Santra is joined on stage minutes later by a group of devoted fans, the “swoonatras”
The music is ingeniously woven into the story, with familiar lyrics and melodies taking on fresh emotional resonance. A playful and inventive staging of “Come Fly With Me” (featuring a giant bed and cameos from Lana Turner (Becky Anderson), Judy Garland (Jenna Innes) and Marlene Dietrich (Allana Taylor)) accompanies Sinatra’s whirlwind journey through Hollywood’s leading ladies, transforming the classic number into a scandalous showcase of one night stands.
Later, “The Way You Look Tonight” is tenderly sung by Sinatra to his eldest daughter Nancy, a cute and quiet moment in a jam-packed show.
The production is also a feast for the senses. The dance numbers are slickly choreographed by Kathleen Marshall and full of energy, the songs sound glorious thanks to the rich orchestral arrangements from Gareth Valentine and Ian Eisendrath, and the costumes by Jon Morrell are every bit as glamorous and chic as you would hope from a story set amid Hollywood’s golden age.
Sinatra the Musical proves that, even 30 years after his death, Ol’ Blue Eyes can still command an audience. A stylish, and entertaining portrait of one of music’s greatest icons, it's a musical that hits all the right notes. You’ll be flying high all the way home.
Sinatra the Musical plays at the Aldwych Theatre until 10 April 2027.