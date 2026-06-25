Sinatra the Musical Review: Frankly Unmissable

The Aldwych Theatre is no stranger to royally good musical biopics, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll reigned there for seven years and now it’s time for the King of Swing to do it his way. He’s been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and, if tonight's croon-worthy performance is anything to go by, he’s currently more than a worthy successor to Tina the Tina Turner Musical’s crown…

Taking place between 1942 and 1954 Sinatra the Musical charts the highs and, the surprising amount of lows, of Frank Sinatra's career. From the ill-advised “Tennessee Newsboy” to the iconic “That’s Life”, we see Sinatra (Joel Harper-Jackson) both bask in the spotlight and struggle when it is turned elsewhere. He may be flying high now (we’re literally watching a musical about him), but the journey hasn’t always been plain sailing (to mix transport metaphors).

One of the areas that causes most turbulence for Sinatra is his love life. We see him as a devoted family man turned cheat, as he is welcomed into the bosom of Hollywood and into the open embrace of Ava Gardner (Ana Villafañe).

Reprising her role from the Birmingham Rep, Villafañe is perfect as Ava Gardner. She effortlessly channels the magnetic appeal that made Gardner a star, but never lets the character become a caricature. Beneath the elegance and beauty lies a woman of real substance, determination and fire. She calmly drops her whiskey glass when Frank throws him in temper, she matches him beat for beat, though her tempo is more measured and less erratic than his.

Phoebe Panaretos, another Birmingham Rep alumni, plays the woman left behind: Nancy.

Panaretos brings warmth, resilience and quiet strength to the role, creating a woman who feels fully realised in her own right rather than simply a casualty of Frank's choices. Our heart breaks for her, but we never pity her.