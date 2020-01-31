Sister Act musical starring Whoopi Goldberg to open a week earlier with new performances added Jan 31, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 12, 2020) Hallelujah! One of 2019's fastest-selling West End shows of all time is set to add new London dates this summer. Sister Act The Musical, which stars world-renowned comedians Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris and Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior, is set to open one week earlier than expected at the Eventim Apollo Theatre. Tickets for the additional Sister Act performances are expected to go on sale very soon (next week to be exact).

The new musical production based on the smash-hit 1990 blockbuster flick of the same name broke box office records last year when pre-sale tickets for the show were released, largely in part due to the one and only Whoopi Goldberg reprising her film role. The Sister Act musical now opens on 21 July 2020 at the Eventim Apollo Theatre in Hammersmith where it will run until 30 August 2020.

Producer Jamie Wilson commented today: "We are beyond thrilled with the record-breaking success of Sister Act at London's Eventim Apollo. We were aware that not everyone has been able to purchase tickets, so I'm delighted that now we can offer audiences an additional week of performances to see Whoopi and Jennifer in their first-ever appearance on stage together."

Will Whoopi Goldberg be leaving The View because of Sister Act?

It remains to be seen whether Whoopi Goldberg will be leaving her role as co-host on The View for good or whether she will simply be taking a break to star in Sister Act for the summer. The Academy Award-winning actress has been an iconic part of the talk show since 2007 and frequently makes headlines for her verbal spats with her conservative colleague, Meghan McCain. The daughter of the late Senator John McCain made the news yesterday when she declared she'd leave The View if Whoopi Goldberg did following calls for McCain to be replaced.

Everything you need to know about the Sister Act The Musical

Whoopi Goldberg will return to the Sister Act universe to play an updated version of the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier whilst BAFTA Award-winning actress Jennifer Saunders will play Mother Superior, a role made famous by Harry Potter actress Maggie Smith. Similar to the hit movie, the musical centres on a singer who is placed into the witness protection program after her boyfriend is charged with murder. She is sent to a convent where she must blend in with the other nuns.

The Sister Act musical boasts music from eight-time Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Brenda Edwards, who is set to headline the UK touring production, will portray the role of Deloris Van Cartier for the London production's Thursday matinees.

The nationwide tour of Sister Act starring Brenda Edwards will begin on 21 April and will stop in Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield. Additional tour dates will be announced in due course.

Tickets for new Sister Act performances at the Eventim Apollo on sale 7 February!

Mark your calendars! Tickets for the additional week of Sister Act performances are expected to go on sale on 7 February 2020. Be sure to check back on our news pages for all the latest info and don't forget to sign up for our mailing list to be reminded as soon as these tickets go on sale! Due to high demand, it's recommended to book your tickets for Sister Act as soon as they become available or you may just end up needing a biblical miracle to get your hands on them! Better safe than sorry!