Six Musical set to be amongst first to reopen in May 2021! Mar 4, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Six the Musical have just confirmed that they will be opening almost as soon as Government guidance allows. The show which was having a socially distanced limited season at London’s Lyric Theatre is set to reopen from May with a socially distanced run. Current ticketholders will be contacted by their point of purchase about exchanging into the new dates. Tickets will go on sale for the general public from Monday 29 March. There is no need for current ticketholders to contact their point of purchase. You will be contacted in regards to exchanging your tickets and there’s no need to do anything until then.

West End Six to reopen from May!

Six at the Lyric to reopen in May!

Six the Musical is set to reopen at the West End’s Lyric Theatre for a social distanced limited season from 21 May 2021. The queens are going to be amongst the first to return to the stage just days after the government guidance changes. Producers assure that dates will be adjusted accordingly should the government roadmap dates change at all. Social distancing may be eased after 21 June in line with the guidance from the government.

The Lyric Theatre will continue to have safety measures in place such as face coverings, hand sanitisation, track and trace, contactless tickets, temperature testing and deep cleans across the building regularly.

Six Musical West End Cast and Creative Team

The producers are yet to confirm casting for the West End run but keep your eyes on social media for further updates.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The musical is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting and musical direction by Katy Richardson.

Six West End tickets on sale 29 March!

Current London Six Musical ticketholders do not have to do anything at this point. Your point of purchase will contact you in the coming days. Tickets for Six go on general public on sale from 29 March.