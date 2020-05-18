Six The Musical Queen Danielle Steers starts off Week 8 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] May 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Lockdown Theatre [Direct] is still going strong and bringing theatre fans free and accessible entertainment. This wouldn’t be possible without the incredible West End and UK Theatre performers who donate their time every week, so be sure to thank them and support them in any way you can! The lineup for week 8 is a special one. Once again, we are graced by another queen from Six the Musical for our Coffee With Q&A. Then to mix it up we have a huge Lockdown Takeover that is going to be packed full of fun! Read below for more details and see why you need to tune in!

Danielle Steers kicks off Week 8 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct]

Coffee With Danielle Steers – Tuesday 19 May @ 11am

Our Instagram live Q&A this week will be hosted by the phenomenal Danielle Steers! Luckily for us, the SIX cast are the nicest people, so the Queendom is kept happy every week! Many will know Danielle from her most recent role as Catherine Parr in the West End’s Six the Musical. She is also widely known for originating the role of Zahara in Bat Out Of Hell; and starring in the West End, Manchester, Toronto and New York productions. You can ask Danielle all your burning questions at 11am on Tuesday morning so be sure to tune in when she goes live on our Instagram page here.

Lockdown Takeover: Roles We’ll Never Play - Wednesday 20 May; All Day

This takeover is going to be epic and you won’t want to miss it! For those that aren’t familiar with Roles We’ll Never Play, check out their Instagram and Twitter pages to see the incredible line ups they’ve had in the past. The name is pretty self-explanatory, in which producer Tom Duern gets together a group of West End and UK Theatre performers to sing songs that they wouldn’t otherwise get to on a professional basis. Their concerts tend to have the best lineups and are all around super fun!

This collaboration means that a virtual Roles We’ll Never Play will take place on our Instagram Live and stories all day Wednesday. The lineup includes Lauren Byrne, Lloyd Daniels, Michael Mather, Caroline Kay, Charlotte Yorke, Tom Duern and Flynn Sturgeon. Make sure you tune in for chats and songs throughout the day with an Instagram live at 3pm.