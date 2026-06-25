Spotlight on Richard E. Grant

Richard E. Grant returns to the West End this autumn in Noël Coward's classic comedy Hay Fever, starring opposite Christine Baranski in her West End debut. As audiences prepare to see the beloved actor live on stage, here's a look at his remarkable career and some of his most memorable roles.

Who is Richard E. Grant?

Richard E. Grant is one of Britain's most distinctive actors, known for scene-stealing performances across film, television and stage. With a career spanning almost four decades, he has become a beloved figure thanks to his hilarious screen presence and ability to move effortlessly between comedy and drama.

Where have you seen him before?

Richard E. Grant first burst onto screens in the cult comedy Withnail and I in 1987, one of my all-time favourite films! His performance quickly established him as one of Britain's most exciting acting talents and remains one of the most celebrated debuts in British cinema.

Since then, he has appeared in a huge range of films, from period dramas and comedies to blockbuster franchises and family favourites.

Wasn't he in Spice World?

Yes! Many audiences will remember Grant as long-suffering manager Clifford in Spice World: “They're hot, Chief! They've got fire in their eyes, hunger in their bellies and great big shoes on their feet!” The film became a cult classic and remains one of his most recognisable roles.

He also appeared in The Little Vampire (great film!) Bram Stoker's Dracula and, more recently, Emerald Fennell's dark comedy Saltburn. He also had a minor but iconic role in the The Thursday Murder Club as Bobby Tanner; crime kingpin-come-florist.

What else have I seen him in?

Grant has enjoyed an acclaimed television career as well as success on the big screen. He earned widespread praise and an Academy Award nomination for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, while younger audiences may recognise him from Marvel's Loki.

Has Richard E. Grant appeared on stage before?

Yes. Alongside his extensive film and television work, Grant has appeared in numerous stage productions throughout his career. His theatre credits include My Fair Lady, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Importance of Being Earnest,