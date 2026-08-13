Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp to make stage debut in Affluenza

Inspired by true events and a controversial legal defence, the play asks whether it is possible to be too affluent to understand the difference between right and wrong, while examining moral accountability, family legacy and the American justice system.

The world premiere will run at Riverside Studios from 26 September to 21 November 2026 , opening the venue's Mainstage Season 26/27. Set in the ultra-wealthy social haven of the Hamptons, Affluenza explores the consequences of privilege and power following a devastating incident involving a teenager's drunken car ride.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is set to make his stage debut in London in Affluenza, a new play written and directed by Andy Sandberg.

Schnapp will take on two very different roles in the production.

‘I am so excited to make my stage debut in London with ‘Affluenza.’ I started talking with Andy Sandberg a few months ago about finding the right opportunity to work together, and it’s thrilling to now be bringing this play to life in London. I wanted to be very intentional about what I took on next, and as I spend more time with this excellent script, I feel so connected to the characters. Without giving away too much, I get to play two very different roles, and it’s a story that’s really going to leave audiences talking and thinking’.

Sandberg said:

‘I am incredibly excited to be launching this play and this season in just a few weeks – and now with Noah Schnapp at the helm. Noah is a brilliant young actor who has captivated audiences on screen, and now London audiences will have the opportunity to see him in his stage debut. I’m honoured that Noah has connected with the script, and I think it speaks volumes that he has chosen an original play for his stage debut.’

About Noah Schnapp

Schnapp is best known for playing Will Byers in Netflix's global hit Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016 and became one of the platform's biggest shows. His other screen credits include Bridge of Spies, The Peanuts Movie, Hubie Halloween, Waiting for Anya and The Tutor.

About Andy Sandberg

Andy Sandberg is a New York-based director, writer and Tony Award-winning producer. His directing credits include Operation Epsilon, Shida and Application Pending, while his producing credits include the Broadway and West End revival of Hair. He is also Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat in the US.

Affluenza plays at Riverside Studios from 26 September to 21 November 2026. Further casting and creative team details will be announced soon.