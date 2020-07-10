Stream exclusive "Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You" conversation on Disney+

New Disney Plus exclusive "Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You" available to stream today!

Hosted by Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You is a new special discussion about the hit Hamilton film that has quickly become a massive global phenomenon. The conversation features Hamilton’s creator, director and original Broadway cast members. A historian from Harvard University also shares their insight on Hamilton's historical accuracy and relevance.

Yesterday (9 July 2020), Roberts shared a sneak peek of the new programme on Good Morning America. From Hamilton cast members sharing personal memories and stories about their participation in this spectacular Broadway show to what it means to them to be part of this project, Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You will certainly enhance the critically acclaimed Hamilton film experience for all subscribers of Disney+.

On the new Hamilton conversation, Robin Roberts said: “It was an immense pleasure speaking with this talented group. After you listen to their insights and perspectives it will heighten your viewing of Hamilton. Such an engaging, enlightening conversation.”

Who can be seen in Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You on Disney+?

Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You features the show's creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda; director Thomas Kail; cast members from the original Broadway production that include Christopher Jackson (George Washington), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson), Leslie Odom Jr.(Aaron Burr), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Renée Elise Goldsberry, (Angelica Schuyler); and Harvard historian and Professor Annette Gordon-Reed. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan and James Madison) appears in the taped piece at the top of the show.

What else to expect from Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You on Disney+

This new exclusive special will cover topics ranging from questions about the show’s creation and creative process to its remarkable relevance in relation to today’s current social and political climate. As America continues in its fight for a right-now revolution in racial awareness, can parallels with Hamilton’s take on the American Revolution of 1776 influence its audience’s thoughts and feelings? Is Hamilton historically accurate? And what else can we learn from the revolutionary events that unfolded more than 250 years ago when the young nation sought for the meaning of freedom?

Produced by Rock ‘n Robin Productions and ABC News for Disney+ and executive-produced by Robin Roberts and John R. Green, Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You is a must-see supplement to #Hamilfilm, now available for streaming.

Don't miss the new Hamilton film now on Disney Plus!

After Disney released the highly anticipated Hamilton movie on Disney+ nearly a year and a half earlier than expected, fans of the Broadway and West End hit are going wild! In her review of the Hamilton film for London Theatre Direct, blogger Kay Johal said, "I forgot that I wasn't in a theatre" and praised the film for arriving at the perfect time as theatres on Broadway and in London's West End remain dark for now. Be sure to catch Hamilton and Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You now on Disney Plus today!