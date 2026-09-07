Teri Hatcher will star as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. That is all.

The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical is getting a makeover for the A/W season, as Golden Globe winner Teri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives, Tomorrow Never Dies, Coraline) steps into the blood red stilettos of Miranda Priestly. The new Editor-in-Chief will begin her reign of terror at the Dominion Theatre from 20 October 2026.

As previously confirmed, Vanessa Williams, who originated the UK role (and starred alongside Hatcher in Desperate Housewives) will take her final bow on 19 September 2026. While Debbie Kurup, who currently plays the Alternate Miranda, will take over the role fulltime from 20 September until 17 October 2026. Matt Henry will continue as Nigel in the show until 17 October 2026, his successor will be revealed shortly.

Best known to audiences around the world for her iconic television roles in Desperate Housewives and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Teri Hatcher made her musical theatre debut as Sally Bowles in the acclaimed national tour of Sam Mendes' groundbreaking revival of Cabaret, and more recently winning praise for her portrayal of Morticia Addams in The Addams Family.