Teri Hatcher will star as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. That is all.
Published on 7 September 2026
The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical is getting a makeover for the A/W season, as Golden Globe winner Teri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives, Tomorrow Never Dies, Coraline) steps into the blood red stilettos of Miranda Priestly. The new Editor-in-Chief will begin her reign of terror at the Dominion Theatre from 20 October 2026.
As previously confirmed, Vanessa Williams, who originated the UK role (and starred alongside Hatcher in Desperate Housewives) will take her final bow on 19 September 2026. While Debbie Kurup, who currently plays the Alternate Miranda, will take over the role fulltime from 20 September until 17 October 2026. Matt Henry will continue as Nigel in the show until 17 October 2026, his successor will be revealed shortly.
Best known to audiences around the world for her iconic television roles in Desperate Housewives and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Teri Hatcher made her musical theatre debut as Sally Bowles in the acclaimed national tour of Sam Mendes' groundbreaking revival of Cabaret, and more recently winning praise for her portrayal of Morticia Addams in The Addams Family.
Speaking on today's announcement, Hatcher said “I’ve been fortunate enough to play some pretty formidable women throughout my career, but very few can compare to THE Miranda Priestly. I'm absolutely delighted to be joining The Devil Wears Prada in the West End. Miranda is intelligent, commanding, and has a glorious way of putting you in your place while being funny at the same time. Her dialogue is unforgettable, her confidence is contagious. These are the kinds of roles one loves to play. I can't wait to embrace Miranda's sharp wit, fierce ambition, and iconic style, and share her story on a stage with a new audience every night.”
Opening in the West End in December 2024, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical has become the fastest‑selling show in the Dominion Theatre’s history, selling more than 1.3 million tickets to date. The show will also celebrate a major milestone on 23 September, when it reaches its 800th performance.
The Devil Wears Prada has an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) .
Teri Hatcher’s final performance is currently scheduled for 6 February 2027.