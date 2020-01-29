The Great Gatsby immersive experience extends its London run through the summer!

Taking London into the twenties again!

The Great Gatsby tickets now booking until the end of July 2020!

The critically acclaimed interactive theatre production of The Great Gatsby has extended its London run in Mayfair and is now booking until 26 July 2020.

The roaring 2020s are back in style and a little party never killed nobody! The music is swinging and the gin is pouring! Join Jay Gatsby at his Long Island mansion for a wild night of champagne, cocktails, and all the drama!

F Scot Fitzgerald's legendary novel springs to life right before your very eyes in this innovative, interactive stage adaptation! The Great Gatsby is the longest-running immersive play in the West End and also the most successful! Unlike its competitors from last year, i.e. Variant 31 and The Wolf of Wall Street, The Great Gatsby has never run into any production issues and is perhaps the most well-put-together immersive experience you could ever dream of attending.

So grab your pinstripe suits, top hats, and sparkling gowns and get ready for the party of a lifetime!