Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    The Lion King's London home, the Lyceum Theatre, has been flooded

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on May 13, 2020)

    "This is the morning report." Last night (11 May 2020), the orchestra pit located in the basement of the Lyceum Theatre was flooded by about 12 feet (4 metres) in depth. The London Fire Brigade spent the whole night in Covent Garden trying to pump out the water. Home to Disney's The Lion King musical since 1999, the popular West End venue could have hardly "been prepared" for this.

    The Lion King's London home, the Lyceum Theatre, has been flooded
    When Pride Rock goes "under the sea." Next time the Lyceum will definitely "be prepared!" Hopefully, the source of the flood will be discovered soon.

    Lyceum Theatre takes on 4 metres of water!

    London's Lyceum Theatre, which is located opposite Waterloo Bridge, reported having been flooded around 9pm on Monday night (11 May 2020). A video released online showed water being pumped away from the theatre with a number of firefighting vehicles parked outside.

    The cause of the flood is currently unknown. Performances of The Lion King have been suspended since 16 March to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

    (Updated 12 May @ 1pm): The venue has seen a significant water level reduction.

    The Lion King extends its West End run!

    There's no doubt fans of The Lion King are dreaming of returning to the Pride Lands as soon as the West End reopens. The London production of the hit Disney musical has, therefore, extended its booking period through to 3 October 2021 in an open-ended run! 

    The show has been dazzling audiences since the late '90s and shows no signs of throwing in the towel any time soon. And now you have even more time to follow the herd and see what all the buzz has been about these past two decades!

    __________
    You might also be interested in reading: "Disney's The Lion King musical FAQ: Your guide to the 8th longest-running West End show"

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    The Doctor - event list

    West End run of The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson postponed until 2021

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Award-winning director Robert Icke's The Doctor, which was due to run at the Duke of York's Theatre in London... Read more

    Chancellor Rishi Sunak extends the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until October

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Rishi Sunak, Chancellor and Under-Treasurer of Her Majesty's Exchequer, has announced some changes to the UK'... Read more

    Read Equity's open letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak requesting additional financial assistance for the creative industry

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Equity, the trade union representing creative practitioners, sent an open letter to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak regardi... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies