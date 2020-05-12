The Lion King's London home, the Lyceum Theatre, has been flooded May 12, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on May 13, 2020) "This is the morning report." Last night (11 May 2020), the orchestra pit located in the basement of the Lyceum Theatre was flooded by about 12 feet (4 metres) in depth. The London Fire Brigade spent the whole night in Covent Garden trying to pump out the water. Home to Disney's The Lion King musical since 1999, the popular West End venue could have hardly "been prepared" for this.

When Pride Rock goes "under the sea." Next time the Lyceum will definitely "be prepared!" Hopefully, the source of the flood will be discovered soon.

Lyceum Theatre takes on 4 metres of water!

London's Lyceum Theatre, which is located opposite Waterloo Bridge, reported having been flooded around 9pm on Monday night (11 May 2020). A video released online showed water being pumped away from the theatre with a number of firefighting vehicles parked outside.

The cause of the flood is currently unknown. Performances of The Lion King have been suspended since 16 March to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

(Updated 12 May @ 1pm): The venue has seen a significant water level reduction.

