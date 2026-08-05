The Lowdown on Death Note: The Musical at the Barbican

What is it?

Death Note – The Musical is a musical version of the early 2000s manga created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata about the sharp-as-a-pin high school student, Light Yagami, who discovers a notebook belonging to Ryuk, the god of death. If you write the name of someone in the notebook, they will die.

Ah, a really nifty premise.

It is, and it has led to sales of 30 million copies worldwide as well as an anime TV series, a Netflix version and video games. You can even buy a T-shirt.

But maybe not the most obvious material for a musical.

Oh come on, I once saw a ballet version of Macbeth. Who’d have ever thought that a 1,200-page novel with a considerable propensity for detours which is set against a bit of French history that most people have never heard of would become a musical theatre blockbuster? But Les Misérables has. One of the interesting things about musicals at the moment is that composers and writers are looking beyond the obvious titles for musicals. Maybe because they have already plundered the most obvious ones.

So, what else makes Death Note interesting?

Ah, well, perhaps like Les Mis, it is the great characters and moral complexities of the story. Light, the son of a police officer, who knows the guilty often evade punishment for their crimes, uses the notebook to write down the names of criminals. They quickly die. Is Light simply balancing the scales of justice, or has he got a god complex and is no better than any serial killer?

Ooh, dark, tell me more.

Even better, Light’s actions bring him to the attention of the enigmatic detective, L, and a battle of wits and game of cat and mouse ensues. Oh, and there are demon characters too, including Ryuk, who finds human fallibilities deeply amusing.

So, is this a world premiere?

Yes, but in fact a version of the show first surfaced in Japan in 2015; there was a production in South Korea in 2022, and in 2023 there was a sold-out concert version in London seen at the London Palladium and the Lyric on Shaftesbury Avenue. But apparently it has been extensively revised; hence, the world premiere tag.