The Mousetrap announces two casts for West End re-opening

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

The socially-distanced, grand re-opening of The Mousetrap will feature two rotating casts, it has been announced. Agatha Christie's whodunnit murder mystery will recommence performances at St Martin's Theatre in London from Saturday, 24 October, just in time for Halloween. Find out who will tread the boards this autumn below.

The Mousetrap announces two casts for West End re-opening
The Mousetrap returns to London's West End with two casts!

The Mousetrap announces two alternating casts for socially-distanced run

The eagerly anticipated return of London's The Mousetrap — the world's longest-running show of all time — is just around the corner with two casts for the socially distanced run now confirmed. 

Set to star in the first cast are Alexander Wolfe, Brenda Longman, Haydn Oakley, Kate Tydman, Lizzie Muncey, Paul Hilliar, Peter Landi, and Philip Voyzey while cast number two will star Damien Matthews, Eleanor McLoughlin, Joshua Griffin, Neil Ditt, Nicola Blackman, Sam Ebenezer, Sarah Moss, and Tony Timberlake.

The two casts are directed by Ian Talbot and will wear costumes designed by Janet Hudson Holt. The production features company stage management by Graham Ray and deputy company stage management by Becky Kensington.

How will social distancing for The Mousetrap in London work?

The venue for The Mousetrap will take extra COVID-19 precautions both backstage and in the auditorium, where seating has been reconfigured with every other row removed and the seating capacity has been reduced to 200 people. These measures are in line with Stage Four of the Government's Road Map for re-opening theatres and live music venues. 

Though hosting socially distanced performances can be economically unviable for many theatres, The Mousetrap has managed to go ahead thanks to lower rent and Agatha Christie's estate accepting a lower amount in paid royalties.

About The Mousetrap play in the heart of London

The show first opened 68 years ago in 1952 with the original London cast of The Mousetrap featuring Sheila Sim and Richard Attenborough. The play is a classic Agatha Christie murder mystery set in a rural manor where the guests are all snowed in from a heavy blizzard. They soon must have their wits about them as they attempt to solve the case of who did it!

The Mousetrap West End tickets on sale now from £24 and up!

Tickets for the long-awaited return of The Mousetrap in the West End are now on sale! But with socially distanced performances and limited seating capacity, it won't take a detective to know that the best tickets won't last for long! Hurry and book The Mousetrap tickets today to secure the best seats at St Martin's Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts!

Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

Related news

NEW VIDEO! Carrie Hope Fletcher performs "Far Too Late" from Lloyd Webber musical Cinderella

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

In a parallel universe, Cinderella would have been opening for previews very soon. Unfortunately, the Gillian Lynne T... Read more

Tickets for Back to the Future at London’s Adelphi Theatre now on sale!

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

It’s time to go back in time! Back to the Future The Musical is coming to the West End’s Adelphi Theatre&... Read more

MP - show tile

New Mary Poppins London cast recording announced!

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Confirmed! A new West End cast recording for Mary Poppins The Musical is definitely happening with a r... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies