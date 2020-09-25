The Play That Goes Wrong returns to the West End! Sep 25, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Thanks to the hard work from Nimax Theatres, theatre is making a come back. Social distancing and Covid-secure being the first things at play and then the rest is the long-awaited return of our theatres. The Play That Goes Wrong will return to its home at the West End’s Duchess Theatre from 19 November 2020. If there was any a more suited time to go and see this genius yet silly play, then its 2020. Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are back on sale now!

Mischief Theatre’s smash-hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong will reopen at The Duchess Theatre for a socially distanced run. 2020 sure feels like the year ‘That Goes Wrong’ so silliness and laughter are needed by the bucket load and that’s exactly what this disastrous whodunnit mystery will provide.

What is The Play That Goes Wrong about?

The play follows the fictitious theatre group Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society who are set to perform a 1920s style murder mystery. However, everything quickly falls apart and turns into the biggest theatrical catastrophe. From the set falling apart to sudden cast members falling ill, everything that can go wrong, does go wrong. It’s so disastrous that its nothing short of genius. You’re guaranteed to be in for side-splitting laughter from start to finish.

How the West End is getting Covid-secure

Now that theatres are in stage four of reopening, that means that indoor performances are allowed but there are guidelines to meet and social distancing is one of them. The select few theatres that are able to open with these restrictions have set in place social distancing. The seating will be sorted so that parties will sit in their bubbles. Hand sanitiser stations will be placed throughout the venue and audiences and Front of House staff will be required to wear a face mask.

There will be temperature checks and track and trace measures in place, as well as contactless payments methods. There will also be deep theatre cleanings in between performances.

Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong West End reopening are on sale now!

You can once again visit the West End and rest assured that all safety measures are put in place so you can sit back and enjoy the show. The Play That Goes Wrong will reopen at London's Duchess Theatre on 19 November 2020 for an open-ended run with social distancing put in place for as long as is necessary.