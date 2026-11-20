The full cast has been announced for the global premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in 2027.

Quentin Tarantino’s first-ever play, The Popinjay Cavalier, is coming to the West End, with tickets now on sale.

The Popinjay Cavalier is heading to London’s West End, with tickets now on sale for Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated theatrical debut. Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, this new comedy brings together a stellar cast for a tale of deception, daring adventures and theatrical mischief. The full company has now been announced ahead of its global premiere at the Phoenix Theatre.

The Popinjay Cavalier Cast

The production stars Sacha Baron Cohen as Rupert Sebastian Thomas Jr., alongside Harry Hadden-Paton as General Rudolfo Gurko, Mark Hadfield as Dexter, Nigel Lindsay as Robespierre du Maurier, Kat Ronney as Grand Duchess Zona and Anna Phoebe as Musician.

The wider company includes George Blagden as Fouquet, Gavin Dunn as Beaumarchais (Chingachgook), Chris Gordon as Henri de Beaujolais, Florence Guy as Olivia, Tom Kelsey as Von Neuhoff, Sam Newton as Marcel, Claire Price as Madam Becque, Jason Thorpe as Ambassador Marquis de Chatante and John Vernon as Antoine D'Albret. Also appearing are Bryony Corrigan as Fabian, Ellis Elijah as Stable Boy, James Gill as Acrobat, James Grimstone as Guard, Shane Hampden as Acrobat, Stephen Louis as Fight Captain, Eoin McKenna as Stable Boy, Emily Odunsi as Acrobat, Jaden Oshenye as Stable Boy, Sebastian Parker as Acrobat, Alfie Sherwood as Acrobat, Seb Slade as Guard and Hadley Smith as Assistant Fight Captain, alongside ensemble members. Isis Cass-Clunie joins the company as Swing / Ensemble.