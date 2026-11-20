The Popinjay Cavalier: Full Cast Announced as Tickets Go on Sale
Published on 20 November 2026
Summary
- Quentin Tarantino’s first-ever play, The Popinjay Cavalier, is coming to the West End, with tickets now on sale.
- Sacha Baron Cohen stars in this swashbuckling new comedy, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino.
- The full cast has been announced for the global premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in 2027.
The Popinjay Cavalier is heading to London’s West End, with tickets now on sale for Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated theatrical debut. Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, this new comedy brings together a stellar cast for a tale of deception, daring adventures and theatrical mischief. The full company has now been announced ahead of its global premiere at the Phoenix Theatre.
The Popinjay Cavalier Cast
The production stars Sacha Baron Cohen as Rupert Sebastian Thomas Jr., alongside Harry Hadden-Paton as General Rudolfo Gurko, Mark Hadfield as Dexter, Nigel Lindsay as Robespierre du Maurier, Kat Ronney as Grand Duchess Zona and Anna Phoebe as Musician.
The wider company includes George Blagden as Fouquet, Gavin Dunn as Beaumarchais (Chingachgook), Chris Gordon as Henri de Beaujolais, Florence Guy as Olivia, Tom Kelsey as Von Neuhoff, Sam Newton as Marcel, Claire Price as Madam Becque, Jason Thorpe as Ambassador Marquis de Chatante and John Vernon as Antoine D'Albret. Also appearing are Bryony Corrigan as Fabian, Ellis Elijah as Stable Boy, James Gill as Acrobat, James Grimstone as Guard, Shane Hampden as Acrobat, Stephen Louis as Fight Captain, Eoin McKenna as Stable Boy, Emily Odunsi as Acrobat, Jaden Oshenye as Stable Boy, Sebastian Parker as Acrobat, Alfie Sherwood as Acrobat, Seb Slade as Guard and Hadley Smith as Assistant Fight Captain, alongside ensemble members. Isis Cass-Clunie joins the company as Swing / Ensemble.
What Is The Popinjay Cavalier About?
Set in 1830s Europe, The Popinjay Cavalier follows Rupert Sebastian Thomas Jr., hailed as the world’s greatest actor, as he travels to Paris to perform for the prestigious Comédie-Française. But after a few ill-advised remarks about the French land him in hot water, his triumphant trip across the Channel takes a decidedly dangerous turn. Inspired by grand adventure epics and sparkling romances of stage and screen, this swashbuckling new comedy promises deception, disguise, daring deeds, swordplay and theatrical mischief, all delivered with Quentin Tarantino’s signature style and rapier wit.
The Popinjay Cavalier Creatives
Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, The Popinjay Cavalier marks his playwriting debut. The creative team also includes Tom Pye (set and costume designer), Natasha Chivers (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson (sound designer), Philip d’Orleans (fight director), Sam Lyon-Behan (action co-ordinator) and Tim Phillips (music).
Book The Popinjay Cavalier Tickets
The Popinjay Cavalier makes its global premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End in 2027. Tickets are on sale now.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.