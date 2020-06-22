The Prince of Egypt musical extends West End run, reopens ticket booking

The Prince of Egypt London musical is absolutely visually stunning. Don't miss the hotly anticipated return of this gorgeous show this autumn!

The Prince of Egypt The Musical is based on the 1998 blockbuster film of the same name by DreamWorks Animation and tells of the biblical tale of Moses and his brother Ramses, who clash when Moses decides to deliver his people from the shackles of slavery and lead them across the Red Sea to freedom.

The Prince of Egypt West End cast stars Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Joe Dixon as Seti, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The running time for The Prince of Egypt is approximately 2 hours and 38 minutes including an interval.

Musical numbers in Act I of The Prince of Egypt include "Deliver Us", "Faster", "One Weak Link", "Footprints on the Sand", "Seti's Return", "Dance to the Day", "All I Ever Wanted", "Make It Right", "Moses in the Desert", "Through Heaven's Eyes", "Never in a Million Years".

Act II of The Prince of Egypt features the songs "Return to Egypt", "Always On Your Side", "Simcha", "The Plagues", "For the Rest of My Life", "Heartless", and "When You Believe", the last song of which was famously performed by two pop divas: Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, who helped the movie score an Academy Award® for Best Original Song in 1999.

The West End production of The Prince of Egypt has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Many have likened the musical to the grandeur of such powerhouse Disney musicals as The Lion King and Aladdin and have praised Stephen Schwartz's breathtaking score and Ann Hould-Ward's fabulous and extravagant costume design — all in all a visual and audial feast.

The best seats at the Dominion Theatre in London are located in the Stalls, as this seating area is well-raked and offers impeccable views of the stage. Seats located at the ends of rows are a good value and will give you an entirely unrestricted view despite being slightly angled.

The Prince of Egypt seating plan informs you of price bands and potentially restricted views to help you make informed decisions and bag the best tickets.

The Prince of Egypt UK musical back on sale!

Amazing things can happen when you believe! It has been announced that ticket booking for the acclaimed new London production of The Prince of Egypt The Musical has been reopened. Tickets can now be purchased for performances from Monday, 2 November 2020 until Saturday, 4 September 2021 beginning at £24.