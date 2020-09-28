The Stage Debut Awards winners announced – including Sam Tutty, Shan Ako and Daniel Monks

Posted on | By Jade Ali

The winners of The Stage Debut Awards were announced last night (27 September) in a virtual ceremony filmed at the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. The Award ceremony in association with Access Entertainment was hosted by & Juliet star Miriam-Teak Lee. Sam Tutty is amongst the winners, scooping two awards for his performance in Dear Evan Hansen. Read below for the full list of winners.

Sam Tutty wins two The Stage Debut Awards for his performance in Dear Evan Hansen

The Stage Debut Awards 2020 winners and shortlist

Best Performer in a Play - Sponsored by Audible

Winners:
Daniel Monks - Teenage Dick (The Donmar Warehouse)
Rachel Nwokoro - Little Baby Jesus (Orange Tree Theatre)


Saida Ahmed - Little Miss Burden (The Bunker)

Katie Erich - Oliver Twist (Leeds Playhouse), in a co-production with Ramps on the Moon

Brooklyn Melvin - Oliver Twist (Leeds Playhouse), in a co-production with Ramps on the Moon

Jessica Rhodes - The Sugar Syndrome (Orange Tree Theatre)

Khai Shaw - Little Baby Jesus (Orange Tree Theatre)

Bobby Stallwood - Faith, Hope and Charity (The National Theatre) 


Best Performer in a Musical


Lucy Anderson - Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre)

Chase Brown - Mame (Hope Mill Theatre)

Oli Higginson - The Last Five Years (Southwark Playhouse)

Adriana Ivelisse - West Side Story (Leicester Curve)

Tom Noyes - Preludes (Southwark Playhouse)

Bethany Tennick - Islander (Southwark Playhouse)


Best Director - Sponsored by Smith & Williamson

Winner:
Martha Kiss Perrone - When It Breaks It Burns (Battersea Arts Centre)


Georgia Green - The Mikvah Project (Orange Tree Theatre)

Alex Sutton - Preludes (Southwark Playhouse) 


Best Designer - Sponsored by Robe Lighting

Winner:
Rose Revitt (set and costume) - Dr Korczak's Example (Leeds Playhouse)


Liam Bunster (set and costume) - The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare's Globe)

Andrew Exeter (lighting) - High Fidelity (Turbine Theatre)


Best Composer or Lyricist

Winner:
Jim Barne and Kit Buchan - The Season (New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Royal and Derngate, Northampton)


Jherek Bischoff - The Ocean at the End of the Lane (The National Theatre)

Robbie Williams - The Boy in the Dress (Royal Shakespeare Company) 


Best Writer

Winner:
Temi Wilkey - The High Table (Bush Theatre), in a co-production with Birmingham Rep


Samuel Bailey - Shook (Southwark Playhouse)

Mari Izzard - Hela (The Other Room)

Eleanor Tindall - Before I Was a Bear (The Bunker)


Best West End Debut Performer - Sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment

Winner:
Sam Tutty - Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre)


Shan Ako - Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre)

David Mitchell - The Upstart Crow (Gielgud Theatre)

Daniel Monks - Teenage Dick (Donmar Warehouse)

Samantha Pauly - Evita (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre)

Wendell Pierce - Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly Theatre)

Aimee Lou Wood - Uncle Vanya (Harold Pinter Theatre)


Best Creative West End Debut - Sponsored by the Noël Coward Foundation

Winner:
Femi Temowo (composer) - Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly Theatre) and Three Sisters (The National Theatre)


Fabian Aloise (choreographer) - Evita (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre)

Nadia Latif (director) - Fairview (Young Vic)

Benj PasekJustin Paul and Steven Levenson (composer, lyricist & book) - Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre)

David West Read (book) - & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

