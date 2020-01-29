Tickets now on sale for A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain at The Playhouse

Tickets for A Doll's House are now on sale with London Theatre Direct! Hurry and book today to see the fabulous Jessica Chastain at the Playhouse Theatre this summer!

About Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House

A Doll's House is a modern Scandinavian classic written in 1879 by renowned Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen and is regarded as a modern tragedy with themes of naturalism and realism. The three-act play received its world premiere at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark on 21 December 1879 and is set in an unspecified town in Norway in 1879. The story centres on a married woman named Nora Helmer who lives an unfulfilling life as a mother of three playing out society's conventions that prescribe women to be mere housewives without many opportunities for self-fulfilment.

Ibsen's piece is interpreted as a feminist play and it caused quite the stir at the time of its premiere, having made headlines in newspapers all around the world. Hardly anyone could fathom the play's subject matter as ever being a cause for controversy in modern-day Scandinavia, a region widely considered to be progressive and a blueprint for building a functioning society.

Jessica Chastain stage credits

A Doll's House at the Playhouse Theatre in London will mark Jessica Chastain's feature West End debut, but the actress is no stranger to the stage. She has portrayed 13-year-old girl in The Children's Monologues at Carnegie Hall (2017), Catherine Sloper in The Heiress at Walter Kerr Theatre (2012), Desdemona in Othello at The Public Theatre (2009), Salome in Salome at the Wadsworth Theatre (2006), Lee in Rodney's Wife at Playwrights Horizons (2004), Anya in The Cherry Orchard at the Williamstown Theatre Festival (2004), and Juliet Capulet in Romeo and Juliet at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (1998).

Tickets for A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain from £18!

Don't miss the highly prolific film actress Jessica Chastain this summer at the Playhouse Theatre as she makes her London stage debut in A Doll's House. Tickets for the fresh new production are on sale at affordable prices beginning from £18! Book your tickets early to guarantee your spot!