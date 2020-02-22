Menu
Playhouse Theatre
    Playhouse Theatre

    located in Northumberland Avenue, this West End theatre showcases contemporary dramas and musicals.

    Playhouse Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Playhouse Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Playhouse Theatre

    We highly recommend using public transit to get to the Playhouse Theatre. The nearest underground station to the theatre are Embankment (Bakerloo/Circle/District/Northern Lines) and Charing Cross (Bakerloo/Northern Lines). If arriving by train the nearest railway station is Charing Cross. The theatre is also serviced by bus lines 3, 11, 12, 24, 53, 87, 88, 91, 159, and 453. If you are driving to the theatre the nearest car park is the Q-Park Trafalgar.

    Visiting Playhouse Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 22nd February 2020 14:30 Saturday
      Cyrano de Bergerac
    • 24th February 2020 19:30 Monday
      Cyrano de Bergerac
    • 25th February 2020 19:30 Tuesday
      Cyrano de Bergerac
    • 26th February 2020 19:30 Wednesday
      Cyrano de Bergerac
    • 28th February 2020 19:30 Friday
      Cyrano de Bergerac
    • 29th February 2020 19:30 Saturday
      Cyrano de Bergerac

