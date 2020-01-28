Get the best seats for A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain at The Playhouse Theatre!

Jessica Chastain is Nora Helmer in the Henrik Ibsen play A Doll's House this summer at The Playhouse.

Secure the best seats at the Playhouse Theatre in London!

With a capacity of 786 seats, London's Playhouse Theatre can be regarded as a medium-sized West End theatre; it's not as small as the Menier Chocolate Factory (150 seats) nor is it as big as the Apollo Victoria (2,328). The gorgeous Victorian-style venue features a Franco-Venetian style auditorium that is renowned for playing host to a wide variety of celebrity actors, including original Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan, Friends actor Matthew Perry, and most recently, X-Men's James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac.

For the best views of A Doll's House, you should aim for The Stalls if possible, as seating in this area is devoid of viewing restrictions. If you hope to mitigate your chances of being blocked by taller audience members sitting in front of you, you should try and sit in the centre due to this seating section's gradual rake.

For excellent views at a lower price, try sitting in the front row of the Dress Circle where the balcony's curve results in cheaper ticket options. The legroom may be limited here, but you are guaranteed to catch all of the action without any issues!

Jessica Chastain to star in Jamie Lloyd's ground-breaking new season!

West End maestro Jamie Lloyd is on a roll with his Playhouse Theatre season. Martin Crimp's freely adapted version of Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy has been praised for its stripped-back, minimalist set design and use of modern rap battles to progress Edmond Rostand's classic story. The triumphant production will be followed by a fresh take on Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, which has been adapted by Anya Reiss and stars Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

The 2019/2020 Jamie Lloyd season continues this summer with Jessica Chastain in A Doll's House. The two-time Academy Award-nominated actress is perhaps best known for her roles in Zero Dark Thirty, The Help, Tree of Life, Interstellar, The Zookeeper's Wife, and more recently, X-Men: Dark Phoenix and It Chapter Two. The Henrik Ibsen piece will mark her first time ever on the London theatre stage.

A Doll's House tickets for the Playhouse Theatre run on sale tomorrow 29 January at 10am!

A Doll's House: Jessica Chastain opens on 10 June for previews at the Playhouse Theatre in London and is booking until 5 September 2020. Press night for Jamie Lloyd's A Doll's House is scheduled for 18 June 2020. You won't want to miss this award-winning American actress as she makes her long-awaited West End stage debut!

Sign up for our mailing list to be reminded as soon as tickets for A Doll's House with Jessica Chastain become available!



UPDATE (29 January 2020): Tickets for A Doll's House are now on sale from £18! Book your Jessica Chastain A Doll's House tickets here.