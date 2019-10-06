A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain!

It has recently been announced that as part of the new Jamie Lloyd Company season at London’s Playhouse Theatre, Henrik Ibsen’s classic play will be returning to the stage for a limited 12-week run! Jessica Chastain is set to star in this new version of a theatre classic.

A Doll's House

What is A Doll’s House about?

The play focuses on Nora Helmer, a middle-class, middle-aged wife and mother. In the past she has broken laws and the rules of convention to do what she thought necessary to protect her family. However, the past seems to have caught up with her. Forced to come to terms with the realities of her situation in a way that she never has before, Nora becomes disenchanted with the life she, and everyone else, expected her to lead and decides to make a drastic and life-altering change.

A Doll’s House Jessica Chastain stars!

Jessica Chastain is poised to take the lead in the newest production of A Doll’s House which is set to run at London’s Playhouse Theatre from 10 June through 5 September 2020. The actress’ big break came when she starred opposite Brad Pitt in The Tree of Life, however, she rose to fame after starring as Celia Foote in the smash-hit film The Help. Her role in the film would earn the actress her first Academy Award nomination.

She would go on to earn another Academy Award nomination and win a Golden Globe for her starring role in Zero Dark Thirty which fictionalised the hunt for, capture and killing of Osama bin Laden. The actress has starred in numerous Hollywood films since her rise to fame, and is no stranger to the stage, though this will mark her UK and West End debut.

In addition to performing at the esteemed Carnegie Hall, the actress has played starred in such iconic plays as Romeo and Juliet, The Cherry Orchard, Salome and Othello. Further casting information on A Doll’s House at the Playhouse Theatre has yet to be announced.

A Doll’s House creative team

This newest version of A Doll’s House comes from renowned adaptor and translator Frank McGuinness whose personally penned plays include The Factory Girls, Dolly West’s Kitchen, and Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me.

His work joins the new Jamie Lloyd season which includes Martin Crimp’s new version of Cyrano De Bergerac starring James McAvoy. West End tour de force Jamie Lloyd has made a name for himself as a premier interpreter of the work of Harold Pinter. He would go on to present a 6-month long season of the playwright’s work in 2018’s widely acclaimed and star-studded Pinter at the Pinter. Lloyd saw great success in his tenure as Associate Director at Donmar Warehouse and Artistic Director at Trafalgar Studios. His work has earned him numerous Olivier Award nominations and one win thus far.

Design for A Doll’s House comes from award-winning designer Soutra Gilmour (Inadmissible Evidence, Antigone, Urinetown) additional information about the creative team will be released in due course.

A Doll’s House through the years

Ibsen’s play premiered in 1879 and became an overnight success, though it certainly stirred controversy with its content. The play has been widely performed and adapted since it first made waves in Denmark that would spread around the world.

Notable runs include the award-winning Simon Stephens version which enjoyed 2 sell-out runs at the Young Vic before transferring on to the Duke of York’s Theatre and eventually making its way to New York. The critically acclaimed Carrie Cracknell production starred the award-winning Hattie Morahan and Dominic Rowan.

Most recently a reimagined version of the classic play set in Calcutta premiered at the Lyric Hammersmith for a limited 1-month run that ended in early October 2019. The show marked Rachel O’Riordan’s directorial debut and starred Anjana Vasan and Elliot Cowan.

Several film versions of the story have been made over the years including two separate versions which were both released in 1973, one starring Jane Fonda and the other starring Anthony Hopkins. The story has been transplanted, adapted and updated in various ways throughout the years including a 2012 short film entitled Nora in which award-winning Hattie Morahan reprises her role, though a modernised imagining of the character.

A Doll’s House London 2020

This new production of Henrik Ibsen's classic is sure to set the West End alight.