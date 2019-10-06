Menu
Plays A Doll's House
    A Doll's House Tickets at the Playhouse Theatre, London

    A Doll's House

    Jessica Chastain makes her West End debut in A Doll's House

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    10 June - 5 September 2020
    Access
    Captioned performance: Wednesday 19 August at 7.30pm. Audio Described performance: Wednesday 12 August at 7.30pm

    A Doll's House Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (15 customer reviews)

    Christopher

    6 October 19

    Successful transfer to 1890 India, the era Ibsen wrote the play with social tensions & customs underlying the story. Terrific set & outstanding acting especially from the three principals made this a memorable evening

    Carol Ezrati

    5 October 19

    The addition of the colonial issues added to the play.

    A Doll's House news

    Tickets now on sale for A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain at The Playhouse 29/1/2020, 9.45am
    Get the best seats for A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain at The Playhouse Theatre! 28/1/2020, 4.15pm
    Jessica Chastain to headline new A Doll's House production at The Playhouse 25/10/2019, 3.55pm
    What’s closing in London Theatre this month? (October 2019) 1/10/2019, 8.47am

    Tags:

    Play - DramaClassicsHot TicketsDramaStar PowerLimited Run

