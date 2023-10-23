Posted on 23 October 2023

Spooky season is in and the sun is on it's way out, which means one thing for theatre lovers - it’s time for those spine-tingling adventures and hair-raising productions. The ones where we want to tear our eyes away from, yet just can't, as we're transfixed by what's on stage. From eerie mysteries and mind-blowing effects that will haunt your waking minutes, check out our ultimate guide to the Top Halloween shows to see in London!

1. The Enfield Haunting

If you fancy sleeping with the lights on this Halloween, then The Enfield Haunting is the show for you. Led by Catherine Tate and David Threlfall, The Enfield Haunting in London is based on a series of unexplainable events. We find ourselves in The Hodgson family home, and they are a family like any other, only in this house, you can hear footsteps creep through the hallways at night. Objects move on their own, and most terrifying of all, something is coming for them, and it wants blood. Tailor-made for Halloween, this is a show that first captured the world's attention in the Spring of 1978, and still has people praying for their safety all these years later.

2. Wicked

Wicked may be a musical that is filled with vibrant colours and soaring melodies, but underneath it all, it is a story that explores the darkest corners of humanity. When Elphaba (later known as The Wicked Witch of the West) discovers that the Wizard is a potential sinister threat to the beloved land of Oz, she is faced with standing up against darkness or losing everything she knows, including herself. A story that not only defies gravity but everything that we thought we knew about the story of Oz, Wicked takes us back to the days before Dorothy and her ruby red slippers, and shows two unlikely friends on their journey to becoming Elphaba, The Wicked Witch of The West, and Glinda, The Good Witch.

3. Phantom of The Opera

This Halloween, as you attend the opulent Paris Opera House, you’ll discover more than just ghosts that linger beneath its halls. This equally devastating and passionate romantic horror follows a masked, scarred man known as the enigmatic Phantom. When he meets the gifted and beautiful Soprano, Christine, a game of lust and love soon festers into jealousy and obsession. The music of the night is dark and filled with flames in The Phantom of The Opera, and this is an opera that you’ll never forget.

4. Witness for the Prosecution

This Halloween, you’ve been selected for jury duty, and you hold the power to determine whether a man lives or dies. Set in London County Hall, Agatha Christie’s classic Witness for the Prosecution is a compelling courtroom drama that will leave you wondering if you made the right decision.

Witness for the Prosecution follows Leonard Vole, who stands accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The outcome of this gripping legal battle is of great consequence, and only time will reveal if Leonard can persuade both the jury and the audience of his innocence. With a shocking testimony from a witness, it appears that Leonard's escape from the hangman's noose won't be as straightforward as he might have hoped…

5. Ocean at The End of The Lane

A mystical journey told through the eyes of a young boy who finds himself returning to his childhood home and reminiscing about a remarkable and eerie summer, Ocean at the End of the Lane is an enchanting tale adapted from the beloved Neil Gaiman book. The boy, young and misunderstood, befriends a peculiar girl named Lettie, little does he know that Lettie is about to introduce him to a world of wonder, danger, and dark forces lurking beneath the surface of their sleepy English village. With some of the most jaw-dropping effects that you’ll ever witness on stage, Ocean at The End of The Lane tickets are a must this Halloween.

What is the best show to see this Halloween?

Honestly…they’re all great. However, it does entirely depend on what level and type of spookiness you desire. If you want extreme, keep-you-up-at-night action, The Enfield Haunting might be the one for you. But if you want a complex love story with spine-chilling moments then The Phantom of The Opera could be your best bet. No matter what you decide, you’ll enjoy them all, as they all set the scene for a perfect Halloween, and are guaranteed to make your Halloween in London truly memorable.

What is the most popular West End Halloween show?

Of course, Wicked has remained a consistently popular choice for Halloween entertainment in the West End, as has Phantom of The Opera. Their stories are so timeless and resonant that they are often a go-to show for theatre lovers. Don’t let this put you off though, as these ‘smaller’ shows such as The Enfield Haunting and Ocean at The End of The Lane often receive rave reviews from critics and are only available for a limited time…so why not make the most of your Halloween experience and try out a smaller level, critically-acclaimed show before it vanishes like an evil little spirit?

What Halloween shows are in London right now?

Boo! If that didn’t scare you, then our list of current Halloween shows in London will. You’re in luck, as London's West End is bustling with a wide variety of shows. Discover the latest shows and plan your perfect spooky night out this Halloween season by visiting our Halloween page.