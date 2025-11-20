Top Shows to Watch in London in 2026

Andrew Lloyd Webber ’s iconic musical CATS ** **returns to London this summer at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre . Expect the full magic of T.S. Eliot ’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats brought to life under the stars, with breathtaking choreography and timeless songs that continue to captivate audiences of all ages.

Rachel Joyce ’s beloved novel comes to life in a new musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket . Following retired Harold Fry on his transformative walk, this production stars Mark Addy and Jenna Russell , with a score by Passenger . Opening in late January 2026, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a quietly moving story about hope, connection, and the unexpected ways we touch other people’s lives.

Opening in early December 2025 and running into April 2026, Oh, Mary! is an 80-minute one-act comedy exploring Mary Todd Lincoln’s life in the weeks before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Packed with sharp humour, witty storytelling, and a lively cast, it’s set to be one of the most entertaining comedies of the season.

Tim Burton’s cult favourite makes its West End debut at the Prince Edward Theatre in May 2026. Beetlejuice The Musical follows Lydia Deetz as she navigates a home haunted by two mischievous spirits and the chaotic Beetlejuice himself. This darkly comedic Broadway transfer blends songs, spectacle, and plenty of supernatural fun.

London’s theatre scene is gearing up for an extraordinary 2026, with a mix of musicals, plays, and exciting revivals keeping West End and beyond buzzing. From major transfers to world premieres, there’s something for every theatre lover. Here’s a look at the most anticipated productions to plan for next year.

Shadowlands – Aldwych Theatre

Hugh Bonneville ****stars in Shadowlands, opening at the Aldwych Theatre from February to May 2026. This poignant play explores the life and love of C.S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, and delves into the personal experiences that inspired his writing. A quietly powerful story of love, loss, and the choices that shape a life; this promises to be one of next year’s most memorable dramas.

Into the Woods – Bridge Theatre

Stephen Sondheim’s beloved Into the Woods opens this December and runs to mid-April 2026 at the Bridge Theatre. A darkly funny and imaginative collision of classic fairy tales, told through unforgettable songs and clever twists. A fresh production ensures that even familiar characters feel new, making it a magical theatre experience for both fans and newcomers.

Dracula – Noël Coward Theatre

Wicked movie star Cynthia Erivo returns to the London stage in a daring one-woman adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic Dracula. Taking on all 23 roles, Erivo is set to bring a fresh and intense energy to this gothic masterpiece at the Noël Coward Theatre from February 2026. Directed by Kip Williams, the production promises inventive staging and an unmissable theatrical event for next year.

Woman in Mind - Duke of York’s Theatre

Sheridan Smith returns to the West End this winter to star in Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind at the Duke of York’s Theatre. Smith plays Susan, a woman whose world is turned upside down after a minor accident leaves her straddling reality and imagination. Joining her on stage is Ramesh Ranganathan in his stage debut. Don’t miss this classic psychological comedy, which examines identity, family, and the fragile line between fact and fantasy. Be quick - must end 28 February 2026.

High Noon – Harold Pinter Theatre

Opening on 17 December 2025, High Noon continues its run at the Harold Pinter Theatre until early March 2026. Bringing suspense and drama to the West End, this gripping story of courage under pressure promises edge-of-your-seat tension and memorable performances from Billy Crudup and Denise Gough, making it a must-see for theatre-goers early in the new year.

Avenue Q – Shaftesbury Theatre

The puppets are back on the block! Avenue Q celebrates its 20th anniversary in the West End, running from March to August 2026 at the Shaftesbury Theatre. This clever and irreverent Broadway hit received six Tony Award nominations and was nominated for Best New Musical at the 2007 Olivier Awards. Expect a mix of catchy songs, pure hilarity and the beloved puppets that audiences first fell in love with.

1536 – Ambassadors Theatre

From May to August 2026, 1536 transfers to the West End from the Almeida Theatre. Set in Tudor England, the historical drama follows three Essex women watching the royal scandal unfold between Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn, only to see echoes of it in their own lives. A gripping story with a modern edge, this production blends history, drama, and witty observation. Don’t miss it at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Marie and Rosetta – @sohoplace

Olivier Award-winner Beverley Knight stars in Marie and Rosetta from February to April 2026. Set in Mississippi, 1946, Sister Rosetta transforms gospel music with her electric guitar, defying the church folk while touring with a young singer, Marie, across the segregated South. Transferring from the Rose Theatre Kingston to @sohoplace, this musical promises unforgettable vocals and a powerful story.

Kinky Boots – London Coliseum

Returning for a limited run from March to July 2026, Kinky Boots stars Johannes Radebe as Lola. The Olivier-winning musical, originally on in 2014, celebrates friendship, acceptance, and fabulous footwear. With its high-energy songs and uplifting story, it’s a West End favourite that audiences are thrilled to see back - this time at the London Coliseum.

Jesus Christ Superstar – London Palladium

Sam Ryder takes the role of Jesus in the London Palladium’s summer production from 20 June for 11 weeks. Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical follows the final days of Jesus Christ’s life. Ryder’s powerhouse vocals promise an electrifying and unforgettable performance - we can’t wait for this!

Inter Alia – Wyndham’s Theatre

Rosamund Pike leads this National Theatre transfer from March to June 2026. Written by Susie Miller, creator of Prima Facie, Inter Alia is a sharp, character-driven play exploring complex relationships and the challenges of modern life. Don’t miss this limited run at the Wyndham’s Theatre.

With a mix of star-driven shows, bold revivals, and immersive new works, 2026 promises to be an unforgettable year for London theatre. Whether you’re drawn to musicals or contemporary drama there’s plenty to add to your theatre calendar now.