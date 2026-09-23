Notable examples include Eugenius!, Caroline, Or Change, The Last Five Years, and Next to Normal.

So you’ve heard of Hamilton and Les Mis. You may even know some of the lesser-known musicals like Avenue Q and Titanique. But what about the truly hidden gems? There is a whole wealth of musical theatre that people do not talk about enough, and we’re here to set that right.

Did you know there’s a musical about a boy who loves comic books so much he becomes a superhero himself? Or that there was a stage adaptation of one of the biggest cheerleading movies ever? Well, you will discover them and some of the other most underrated musicals of all time below.

If you want to expand your musical theatre knowledge and maybe have some new tracks to add to your playlist, these 10 underrated musicals are a good starting place.

**1. Why Am I So Single? **

We love a meta musical, and Why Am I So Single? was the ultimate meta musical. The tongue-in cheek show focussed on two musical theatre writers who are struggling with single life.

Created by the brains behind SIX - Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss - it was smart, current, satirical, and hilarious. Sadly, that wasn’t enough to keep the show’s momentum causing it to close early. But not before there was a cast recording, which you can listen to now.

**2. Eugenius! **

If you have echolalia or have chronic earworms, maybe stay away from this one because it has one of the catchiest songs in musical theatre history.

Eugenius! is a thrilling jaunt across the universe that deserves a lot more love and recognition. It features a young, socially awkward boy who is writing a comic book which gets noticed by a Hollywood producer. But not everything is as it seems, as his fictional villain comes to life and threatens the world.

A full-on tribute to the 80s and nerd fandom, it’s a high-energy, heartwarming ride that fully deserves a spot on the 10 most underrated musicals of all time list.

**3. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button **

It may have been the runaway critical success of 2025, but not many people know that there was a musical stage adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story about a man who ages backwards was beautifully translated to stage and became a must-see piece of theatre. Unfortunately, most people didn’t see that message because it came and went in a flash. However, it did earn three Olivier Awards, including the award for Best New Musical. So not one of the most underrated musicals by critics. Just by the general public.

**4. Caroline, Or Change **

An important political message and a singing washing machine? Caroline, Or Change is set in 1963 during civil unrest. Between the threat of the Cold War, the escalation of the Vietnam War, the rise of the Civil Rights movement and the assassination of John F. Kennedy, it was a difficult time. Caroline is a 39-year-old black woman who works as a maid to support her family. But when her employer says she can keep any loose change she finds in his son’s pockets, new possibilities open up to her.

It’s an incredible story set to a score that incorporates blues, gospel and traditional Jewish music. And it is not given the love and praise it deserves.

**5. Bring It On: The Musical **

Burr. It’s cold in here because this Lin-Manuel Miranda show has been shunned into almost obscurity. Bring It On is a severely underrated musical. Not only is it based on the popular 2000 film of the same name, it also has an epic score.

With music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Amanda Green, it has some of the hottest songs in musical theatre history that you’ve probably never heard. In fact, if you listen closely to songs like Do Your Own Thing and It’s All Happening, you can hear whispers of Hamilton.