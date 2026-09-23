The 10 most underrated musicals of all time
Published on 23 September 2026
Summary
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10 underrated musicals showcase hidden gems across comedy, romance, drama, and satire.
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Notable examples include Eugenius!, Caroline, Or Change, The Last Five Years, and Next to Normal.
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Despite strong music and acclaim, many had short runs or remain overlooked by mainstream audiences.
So you’ve heard of Hamilton and Les Mis. You may even know some of the lesser-known musicals like Avenue Q and Titanique. But what about the truly hidden gems? There is a whole wealth of musical theatre that people do not talk about enough, and we’re here to set that right.
Did you know there’s a musical about a boy who loves comic books so much he becomes a superhero himself? Or that there was a stage adaptation of one of the biggest cheerleading movies ever? Well, you will discover them and some of the other most underrated musicals of all time below.
If you want to expand your musical theatre knowledge and maybe have some new tracks to add to your playlist, these 10 underrated musicals are a good starting place.
**1. Why Am I So Single? **
We love a meta musical, and Why Am I So Single? was the ultimate meta musical. The tongue-in cheek show focussed on two musical theatre writers who are struggling with single life.
Created by the brains behind SIX - Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss - it was smart, current, satirical, and hilarious. Sadly, that wasn’t enough to keep the show’s momentum causing it to close early. But not before there was a cast recording, which you can listen to now.
**2. Eugenius! **
If you have echolalia or have chronic earworms, maybe stay away from this one because it has one of the catchiest songs in musical theatre history.
Eugenius! is a thrilling jaunt across the universe that deserves a lot more love and recognition. It features a young, socially awkward boy who is writing a comic book which gets noticed by a Hollywood producer. But not everything is as it seems, as his fictional villain comes to life and threatens the world.
A full-on tribute to the 80s and nerd fandom, it’s a high-energy, heartwarming ride that fully deserves a spot on the 10 most underrated musicals of all time list.
**3. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button **
It may have been the runaway critical success of 2025, but not many people know that there was a musical stage adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story about a man who ages backwards was beautifully translated to stage and became a must-see piece of theatre. Unfortunately, most people didn’t see that message because it came and went in a flash. However, it did earn three Olivier Awards, including the award for Best New Musical. So not one of the most underrated musicals by critics. Just by the general public.
**4. Caroline, Or Change **
An important political message and a singing washing machine? Caroline, Or Change is set in 1963 during civil unrest. Between the threat of the Cold War, the escalation of the Vietnam War, the rise of the Civil Rights movement and the assassination of John F. Kennedy, it was a difficult time. Caroline is a 39-year-old black woman who works as a maid to support her family. But when her employer says she can keep any loose change she finds in his son’s pockets, new possibilities open up to her.
It’s an incredible story set to a score that incorporates blues, gospel and traditional Jewish music. And it is not given the love and praise it deserves.
**5. Bring It On: The Musical **
Burr. It’s cold in here because this Lin-Manuel Miranda show has been shunned into almost obscurity. Bring It On is a severely underrated musical. Not only is it based on the popular 2000 film of the same name, it also has an epic score.
With music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Amanda Green, it has some of the hottest songs in musical theatre history that you’ve probably never heard. In fact, if you listen closely to songs like Do Your Own Thing and It’s All Happening, you can hear whispers of Hamilton.
**6. Bonnie & Clyde **
Everyone knows the romantic outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. But did you know there was a banging musical about them?
Back in 2009, Frank Wildhorn, Don Black and Ivan Menchell came together to create an action packed show about the ill-fated lovers and their infamous deeds. The show had a rocky production path. It was first staged in San Diego before making its way to Broadway in 2011, where it played fewer than 70 shows. In 2022, it opened in the West End, where it tried its best to find its feet. Sadly, it didn’t work out. But where the show didn’t succeed on stage, it’s found a dedicated and growing audience online.
**7. The Last Five Years **
A complicated tale of love told in a unique format with outstanding songs. Sounds like a surefire hit. Well, it was… with a select group of people that discovered it.
The Last Five Years is a semi-autobiographical show by Jason Roberts Brown. It follows Jamie and Cathy throughout their relationship. Both young and trying to find their place as responsible New Yorkers, it explores the realities of a fairytale romance.
With impeccable songs, clever twists and turns, and even a film adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan, it still remains one of the most underrated musicals of all time.
**8. Next To Normal **
The raw depiction of mental health and unstable family dynamics may have had a critically acclaimed run at Wyndham’s Theatre last year, but as a rule, it’s criminally under hyped. With a banging rock score packed full of emotionally devastating and beautiful songs, along with hard hitting emotional moments and painful depictions of familial relationships, it’s a stunning piece of theatre that should get more recognition.
You can find out more about the songs from Next To Normal here.
**9. Dogfight **
Before there was Dear Evan Hansen, before there was The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote Dogfight. Dogfight is the stage adaptation of the 1991 film with the same name. It’s about a group of men who are preparing to be shipped out to the Vietnam War and want one last night of fun. They decide to do a dogfight - basically a contest to find the ugliest girl possible and spend the night with her. But when Eddie meets Rose, something happens and their spark changes both of them forever.
It’s unique, it’s beautiful, and it has some incredible songs. It truly is one of the most underrated musicals of all time.
10. Urinetown
Don’t let the name fool you. Urinetown is a dark, twisted, clever and hilarious musical that is often discounted by its crude title. Set in a dystopian future where water is scarce and you have to pay to pee, Urinetown is a sharp satire that parodies big business, corrupted governments, and even musical theatre tropes. It’s witty and corse, but it’s unforgettable.
It won three Tony Awards during its Broadway debut in 2002. So next time you get an opportunity to make a trip to Urinetown, we highly recommend it.