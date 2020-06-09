Everybody's Talking About Jamie back on sale, extending West End run to winter 2021 Jun 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The producers of the award-winning musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie have proudly announced the show's anticipated return to the stage. Though the Apollo Theatre doors remain closed for now, tickets to see this West End favourite have gone back on sale for performances beginning on 2 September 2020. The musical has also extended its booking period through to 16 January 2021 in an open-ended run. Be sure to catch this five-star London production this autumn following a long hiatus.

New Christmas scheduled and extended booking period announced for Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Everybody's talking about the return of Jamie New!

2020 is bound to be the year of Jamie New. The hit musical has been adapted for the big screen with the major motion picture set to be released in cinemas on 23 October 2020. What's more, in addition to going back on sale, the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has also unveiled its Christmas 2020 schedule. See the Jamie musical Christmas schedule below and be sure to book your tickets sharpish!

Everybody's Talking About Jamie Christmas and New Year's showtimes: