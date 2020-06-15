Virtual West End Live 2020 programme schedule announced Jun 15, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The schedule for this year's (Virtual) West End Live has been unveiled. Normally taking place outside with mass crowds flocking to Trafalgar Square to get a free taste of what London musicals have to offer, West End Live had no choice but to go virtual this year due to social distancing measures. But alas, the show goes on after it appeared it would be cancelled altogether this year! The highly anticipated event will begin this Saturday, 20 June at 11am and run until Sunday, 21 June 2020. Check out the programme schedule in full below.

The two-day event features a host of festivities to keep you virtually busy.

West End Live lives on in virtual form this year!

Whilst the popular event won't be able to deliver an action-packed concert marathon this year at Trafalgar Square, hardcore West End fans will have more than enough fun-filled activities to keep them virtually occupied.

What's on for Virtual West End LIVE 2020? About the programme...

The "stagiest weekend of the year" will feature two one-hour highlights programmes on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 3pm on the W​est End LIVE Facebook page at 2pm on both Saturday the 20 and Sunday the 21 of June.

Each highlights programme will help you relive some of the event's most memorable performances from the past five years. They will both be close-captioned and available to watch on Facebook for just 24 hours only.

The fun also doesn't end there. Other events include two West End LIVE quizzes, piano requests with Ben Stock and Dominic Ferris, and a West End LIVE playlist released on Spotify.

Whilst you won't be able to drop it like it's hot in person, be sure to put on your dancing shoes this weekend at home and get your groove on to West End LIVE's "greatest hits."