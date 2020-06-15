Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Virtual West End Live 2020 programme schedule announced

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

The schedule for this year's (Virtual) West End Live has been unveiled. Normally taking place outside with mass crowds flocking to Trafalgar Square to get a free taste of what London musicals have to offer, West End Live had no choice but to go virtual this year due to social distancing measures. But alas, the show goes on after it appeared it would be cancelled altogether this year! The highly anticipated event will begin this Saturday, 20 June at 11am and run until Sunday, 21 June 2020.

Check out the programme schedule in full below.

Virtual West End Live 2020 programme schedule announced
The two-day event features a host of festivities to keep you virtually busy.

West End Live lives on in virtual form this year!

Whilst the popular event won't be able to deliver an action-packed concert marathon this year at Trafalgar Square, hardcore West End fans will have more than enough fun-filled activities to keep them virtually occupied.

What's on for Virtual West End LIVE 2020? About the programme...

The "stagiest weekend of the year" will feature two one-hour highlights programmes on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 3pm on the W​est End LIVE Facebook page at 2pm on both Saturday the 20 and Sunday the 21 of June.

Each highlights programme will help you relive some of the event's most memorable performances from the past five years. They will both be close-captioned and available to watch on Facebook for just 24 hours only.

The fun also doesn't end there. Other events include two West End LIVE quizzes, piano requests with Ben Stock and Dominic Ferris, and a West End LIVE playlist released on Spotify.

Whilst you won't be able to drop it like it's hot in person, be sure to put on your dancing shoes this weekend at home and get your groove on to West End LIVE's "greatest hits."

📰 Keep following LTD's news pages for all the latest West End and UK theatre news.
Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

Related news

TINA among winners announced for 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Winners for this year's Drama Desk Awards 2020 have been announced with a number of original UK shows winning big... Read more

Scottish Government awards Edinburgh Festival Fringe £1.2m in financial aid

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The world-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe is set to receive some much-needed financial support from the Scott... Read more

Peter Pan stream for "The Shows Must Go On" rescheduled to this Friday

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

After the previously scheduled stream of Peter Pan starring Allison Williams (Get Out, HBO's Girls) and Chri... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies