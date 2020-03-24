West End Live 2020 postponed, new dates to be announced Mar 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels This year's West End Live at Trafalgar Square has been cancelled. Featuring two days of free concerts performed by the casts of top London theatre shows, West End Live 2020 will no longer take place on 20 and 21 June this year as originally planned.

2020 West End Live cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The hotly anticipated two-day event West End Live has been cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus crisis, it has been confirmed.

The concert was scheduled to run from 20 to 21 June 2020 but will now be pushed back or possibly cancelled altogether.

The 2020 West End Live has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has been announced. West End Live issued a short statement on Twitter: "We look forward to being back bigger and better than ever before and as soon as we have dates to announced, you will be the first to know."

Last year's West End Live saw performances by cast members of such shows as & Juliet, Come From Away, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, TINA, Phantom of the Opera, Magic Mike Live, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, SIX, Waitress, Wicked, Les Miserables, Matilda, and more.

Every year droves of West End theatre fans pack Trafalgar Square to hear their favourite actors and shows perform live on stage in an open-air concert free of charge. Due to preventative measures against the highly contagious new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), such as a ban on mass gatherings, social distancing, and keeping a safe distance, hosting West End Live this year would simply not be feasible.



It is not yet clear at press time whether West End Live plans to stream a concert this year or cancel the event entirely. This is a developing story.