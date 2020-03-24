Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
News West End Live 2020 postponed, new dates to be announced
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    West End Live 2020 postponed, new dates to be announced

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    This year's West End Live at Trafalgar Square has been cancelled. Featuring two days of free concerts performed by the casts of top London theatre shows, West End Live 2020 will no longer take place on 20 and 21 June this year as originally planned.

    West End Live 2020 postponed, new dates to be announced

    2020 West End Live cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

    The hotly anticipated two-day event West End Live has been cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus crisis, it has been confirmed.

    The concert was scheduled to run from 20 to 21 June 2020 but will now be pushed back or possibly cancelled altogether.

    The 2020 West End Live has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has been announced. West End Live issued a short statement on Twitter: "We look forward to being back bigger and better than ever before and as soon as we have dates to announced, you will be the first to know."

    Last year's West End Live saw performances by cast members of such shows as & JulietCome From AwayThe Lion KingMamma Mia!, TINAPhantom of the OperaMagic Mike LiveEverybody's Talking About JamieSIXWaitressWickedLes MiserablesMatilda, and more. 

    Every year droves of West End theatre fans pack Trafalgar Square to hear their favourite actors and shows perform live on stage in an open-air concert free of charge. Due to preventative measures against the highly contagious new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), such as a ban on mass gatherings, social distancing, and keeping a safe distance, hosting West End Live this year would simply not be feasible.

    It is not yet clear at press time whether West End Live plans to stream a concert this year or cancel the event entirely. This is a developing story.

    📰 Keep following our news pages for all the latest announcements regarding COVID-19 and how it affects UK and London theatre.
    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Eugenius! tickets

    Eugenius musical stream raises over £13,000 for Acting for Others!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    On Friday night, 20 March, Eugenius! The Musical, that was a triumph with two runs at London’s The Other Palace... Read more

    4000 Miles, show tile

    4000 Miles at The Old Vic postponed, all tickets remain valid for rescheduled run

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Amy Herzog's play 4000 Miles starring Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Eileen Atkins (The... Read more

    Thriller Live's 11-year run in the West End finishes 1 month early

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Originally meant to run until late April, Thriller Live has been forced to close one month ahead of schedule due to C... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies