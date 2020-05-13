Back from the ashes! West End Live goes virtual this year May 13, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Just as it was looking like there'd be no West End Live this year, the annual theatre showcase has announced with Sky that it will be heading to the virtual stage beginning on 21 May!

Gimme, Gimme, Gimme West End Live after midnight!

Get ready for Virtual West End Live!

Originally meant to take place live on Trafalgar Square from 20 and 21 June before being cancelled due to coronavirus, West End Live will now be offering London theatre fans something to look forward to on digital screens. The best part of it all: new performances will be streamed every Thursday for six weeks starting on 21 May!

Virtual West End Live will feature stars from such top West End favourites as & Juliet, SIX, Mamma Mia!, and more, and will be available for free for all existing Sky customers. Every week will see a different production showcased with cast members of the show performing from home and answering audience questions.

The virtual offering will be broadcast in lieu of West End Live 2020, which was forced to cancel in physical form due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Sky Arts meets the West End

Virtual West End Live is a partnership between Sky and Society of London Theatre (SOLT), who host the event on an annual basis. It now forms a part of Sky's theatre-related content, which is intended for people staying at home.

Sky Arts's special programming also includes free acting and directing workshops for young people between the ages of 11 and 14, which are hosted in partnership with National Youth Theatre. These 60-minute classes will be live-streamed starting today (13 May) and will cover all areas from comedy to Shakespeare.