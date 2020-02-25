(WATCH VIDEO) The West End Prince of Egypt cast perform "Deliver Us" Posted on Feb 25, 2020 | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The London production team of The Prince of Egypt have released a spectacular new video of the cast performing "Deliver Us." Watch the full clip of their powerful rendition below: The Prince of Egypt is now playing at the West End's Dominion Theatre and has recently extended its booking period through to Halloween 2020. 🎟️ Book your tickets for The Prince of Egypt showing at London's Dominion Theatre from just £24. Productions Videos