Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    (WATCH VIDEO) The West End Prince of Egypt cast perform "Deliver Us"

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The London production team of The Prince of Egypt have released a spectacular new video of the cast performing "Deliver Us." Watch the full clip of their powerful rendition below: 

    The Prince of Egypt is now playing at the West End's Dominion Theatre and has recently extended its booking period through to Halloween 2020.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    POE - event list image

    First Look: The Prince of Egypt production shots released for Dominion Theatre run

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    New production shots have been released for the London premiere production of The Prince of Egypt. The news come... Read more

    POE - event list image

    The Prince of Egypt extends its West End run through to end of October!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Hit West End musical The Prince of Egypt extends its booking period, it has been announced. Currently running at Lond... Read more

    Be More Chill extends its run at The Other Palace in London

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Be More Chill gets even more chill with the announcement of an extension at London's Other Palace.... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies