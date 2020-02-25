Remaining time: 
    The Prince of Egypt extends its West End run through to end of October!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Hit West End musical The Prince of Egypt extends its booking period, it has been announced. Currently running at London's Dominion Theatre and featuring outstanding songs written by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Rags), the production will now be booking until Halloween 2020.

    Good things happen in the West End 'when you believe!' The Prince of Egypt will now be booking for an extra 7 weeks!

    The Prince of Egypt extends its reign in London Theatreland

    Backed by overwhelming ticket demand and a warm reception for the show's London premiere, The Prince of Egypt production team have announced a seven-week West End extension. Originally meant to wrap up its run on 12 September, the musical is now booking until 31 October 2020 with the new booking period beginning on 14 September.

    About The Prince of Egypt musical

    The Prince of Egypt features music and lyrics by master composer Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas). It stars Adam Pearce (Hotep), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Joe Dixon (Seti), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Luke Brady (Moses), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

    The musical is based on the groundbreaking 1998 DreamWorks Animation film of the same name that boasted a star-studded voiceover cast with Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Patrick Stewart, Danny Glover, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Helen Mirren.

    The Prince of Egypt Dominion Theatre tickets available from £24 and up!

    Fans of the blockbuster smash will now have seven more weeks to see this spectacular musical in the West End. Don't miss this theatrical triumph! Tickets for the West End extension of The Prince of Egypt are on sale now!

