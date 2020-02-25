The Prince of Egypt extends its West End run through to end of October!

Good things happen in the West End 'when you believe!' The Prince of Egypt will now be booking for an extra 7 weeks!

The Prince of Egypt extends its reign in London Theatreland

Backed by overwhelming ticket demand and a warm reception for the show's London premiere, The Prince of Egypt production team have announced a seven-week West End extension. Originally meant to wrap up its run on 12 September, the musical is now booking until 31 October 2020 with the new booking period beginning on 14 September.

About The Prince of Egypt musical

The Prince of Egypt features music and lyrics by master composer Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas). It stars Adam Pearce (Hotep), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Joe Dixon (Seti), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Luke Brady (Moses), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

The musical is based on the groundbreaking 1998 DreamWorks Animation film of the same name that boasted a star-studded voiceover cast with Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Patrick Stewart, Danny Glover, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Helen Mirren.

The Prince of Egypt Dominion Theatre tickets available from £24 and up!

