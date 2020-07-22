West End Bob Marley musical now to be directed by Clint Dyer

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story gets a change in director.

Dominic Cooke steps down as director for Get Up, Stand Up!

Clint Dyer is set to replace Dominic Cooke as director for the 2021 Bob Marley bio-musical, it has been confirmed. The new director will begin work on the project soon ahead of its anticipated world premiere in Spring 2021.

Clint Dyer and Dominic Cooke issue statements on the directorial change for Get Up, Stand Up!

Cooke, who is the former Artistic Director for the Royal Court Theatre, stated "In recent weeks the conversation about race has changed in theatre, as it has across society. With that in mind, and after much reflection, I have decided to step aside from my role to make way for Clint Dyer to lead the project.

"Clint is a brilliant theatre-maker and an inspiring leader. I can't wait to see what he brings to this powerful story. I have offered to support him in whatever way I can."

Dyer piggybacked off Cooke's statement, saying: "Having had the pleasure and education of working for Dominic as a writer/director at the Royal Court and with him at the National Theatre as an actor spanning decades, he has always been a man of great integrity, sensitivity and of course immense talent. So, in many regards it is of no surprise, that while having actually earned his ‘stripes' as it were, he would still show such respect, dignity and heart. I have great admiration for his decision, and I am incredibly honoured to be offered the opportunity to take on the role of director.

"As a British-Jamaican I have been a Marleyite since I could hear, so understand the great honour this actually is. I hope we can take forward the amazing work that Lee and Dominic have done so far and bring this story to life in a conscious, uplifting and joyous way. Bob has been an inspiration to millions and right now we need his unifying voice and ideas, to guide and inspire us towards redemption and true hope for the future."

Get Up, Stand Up: The Bob Marley Story in a nutshell

The musical was inked by Lee Hall (Billy Elliott) and will star Arinzé Kene in the starring role. It features some of Bob Marley's greatest hits, including the iconic titular song as well as "No Woman, No Cry", "3 Little Birds". and "Exodus", "3 Little Birds".

Tickets for Get Up, Stand Up! are expected to go on sale soon later this year and the new production is slated to open for previews on 6 February 2021 (Bob Marley's 76th birthday) at the Lyric Theatre, which is now officially the former home to Thriller Live.