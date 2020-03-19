Thriller Live's 11-year run in the West End finishes 1 month early Mar 19, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 23, 2020) Originally meant to run until late April, Thriller Live has been forced to close one month ahead of schedule due to COVID-19, it has been confirmed. The hit jukebox musical featuring all the greatest hits by the undisputed King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was set to perform its final moonwalk on the Lyric Theatre stage after Easter. Unfortunately on 16 March 2020 following Boris Johnson's advice to avoid theatres and cinemas, SOLT and UK Theatre announced that their member venues would be closed until further notice, effective immediately.

Thriller Live has razzled and dazzled West End audiences for over a decade.

Thriller Live ends its West End run after 11 years

Originally set to play until 28 April 2020, Thriller Live has now ended its legendary 11-year run in London's West End. The musical currently holds the theatre record for the 16th longest-running West End show of all time.

Thriller Live features the greatest hits from Michael Jackson and The Jackson Five, and has been running at London's Lyric Theatre for the past 11 years. It was shy of just three performances from becoming the 11th longest-running West End musical of all time.

A touring production of Thriller Live is scheduled to continue with UK tour dates set to be rescheduled once the pandemic is under control.

Thriller Live's producers said: "We would like to thank everyone who has worked on the show; the cast, band, crew, creative team, head office, freelance contributors and theatre staff past and present. We have the BEST team in the world. We've loved sharing the music and magic of MJ in London and we will keep the legacy alive on tour. Finally a MASSIVE thanks to all you Dancing Machines, we just can't stop loving you. Ticket holders should contact point of purchase."]

Comedy About A Bank Robbery also closes

In other sad theatre news, it's with great regret that Mischief Theatre confirms the closure of their hit play, Comedy About A Bank Robbery. This announcement comes after the show enjoyed a four-year run in London's West End. Their pinnacle production The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre) as well as Magic Goes Wrong (Vaudeville Theatre) will continue to run after the outbreak is declared to be over or safe.