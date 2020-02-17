New musical based on Bob Marley's life Get Up, Stand Up! to run at the Lyric Theatre in 2021!

The late Bob Marley not only helped put reggae on the map, but also helped unite his people during an era of warring factions in Jamaica, solidifying his position as an icon for world peace.

Arinzé Kene to star as Bob Marley in new 2021 musical Get Up, Stand Up!

Taking inspiration from the rastaman's imaginary song lyrics, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story is set to open for previews at London's Lyric Theatre on Saturday, 6 February 2021. The show's opening date was not picked by random but rather serves as a poetic tribute, as it would have been Bob Marley's 76th birthday if he were still alive.

Still enjoying overwhelming worldwide success posthumously thanks to his timeless classics, the late Bob Marley himself will be portrayed by none other than Arinzé Kene (Misty, The Lion King, Girl From The North Country). Further casting for the world premiere of the Bob Marley musical Get Up, Stand Up! will be announced at a later date.

Arinzé Kene commented: “I feel absolutely honoured to be able to take on this role. It is not only an honour to be able to spread Bob Marley’s message further, but to get to be him for a little while is a lifelong dream come true. I grew up on his music and his mantra and he has been one of my role models since I was a child. I feel as if he's in my DNA. He’s the man, I love him.”

The musical follows on the success of the workshop production in 2019 and was officially announced today, 17 February 2020 by the show's producers Playful Productions, Stage Play, and Trim The Wind.

About the production of Get Up, Stand Up!: creative team, concept, and more

The new Bob Marley musical has been adapted for the London stage by the Olivier Award-winning team comprised of writer Lee Hall (Billy Elliot The Musical) and director Dominic Cook (Follies, Clybourne Park). Hall is behind the show's book, having transformed Marley's catchy lyrics into a fully-fledged musical centring on the artist's life, whilst Cook will take on the director's helm. The full creative team for Get Up, Stand Up! will be announced in due course.

The production will feature some of Marley's greatest hits from his extensive catalogue, including "Get Up Stand Up", "Exodus", "3 Little Birds", "No Woman No Cry", and more!

Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley said: “Our father’s music means so much to so many people around the world, we’re beyond thrilled to be able to bring it to both fans and new audiences alike in a new way led by the stellar team of Lee Hall and Dominic Cooke, and starring the fantastic Arinzé. As a family we feel that our father would be proud to know that his legacy is a source of creative inspiration and continues to bring people together.”

Tickets for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story on sale soon in April 2020!

Hop on the Zion Train straight to Pimper's Paradise next winter with Get Up, Stand Up! Bob Marley tickets! Starring West End superstar Arinzé Kene and directed by Dominic Cook, the world premiere of the Bob Marley musical is expected to be in high demand! Be sure to book your tickets early as soon as they become available on 21 April 2020!