West End Musical Christmas initial line up announced!

Posted on 12 October 2021

From the producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive-In and West End Musical Celebration - Live at The Palace, West End Musical Christmas returns for the 2021 festive season. The ultimate theatre festive celebration is back for one night only on 20 December 2021 and with the initial lineup this spectacular, you’ll want to be sure to bag your West End Musical Christmas tickets now before they’re gone!

West End Musical Christmas 2021 line up

The initial lineup for West End Musical Christmas has been revealed! The line up this year will feature John Owen Jones (Phantom of the Opera), Emma Hatton (Wicked), Oliver Ormson (Frozen The Musical), Jodie Steele (Heathers The Musical), Obioma Ugoala (Frozen The Musical), Idriss Kargbo (The Lion King), with Shanay Holmes (Get Up, Stand Up!) as the host. And there are more special guests to be announced… Keep an eye on our news page for the latest theatre updates!

The creative team will also be announced in due course.

What can I expect from West End Musical Christmas?

West End Musical Christmas is an all-singing, all-dancing, celebration of West End talent and packed full of all your festive favourites! This extravaganza is set to be the holiday must-see for musical theatre fans this Christmas. You’ll be able to see a wide range of West End performers, including a star-studded cast, dance ensemble and a live band!

Tickets for West End Musical Christmas are booking now!

Act fast if you want tickets for West End Musical Christmas because this one-night-only extravaganza is likely to sell out! It’s coming to the Lyric Theatre on Monday 20 December and then it’ll be gone in a flurry… hurry! So, book now whilst availability lasts.