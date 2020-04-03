West End run of Hairspray rescheduled to open on 1 September 2020 Apr 3, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The producers of Hairspray The Musical have announced rescheduled season dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally meant to open for previews on 23 April 2020, Hairspray will now begin its 10-week run at the London Coliseum on Tuesday, 1 September 2020. People who wish to rebook their tickets may do so. All existing ticketholders have priority to move their tickets to a new date until Monday, 4 May when tickets for the newly scheduled run go on general sale.

Don't worry! Hairspray is still coming to the West End this September!

Hairspray starring Olivier Award winner Michael Ball to run from September 2020

Despite the mass UK theatre closures due to COVID-19, the producers of the Hairspray revival are fortunate enough to be able to reschedule the show's highly anticipated run to the autumn. Hairspray will now open for previews on Tuesday, 1 September 2020 and will run until Sunday, 8 November 2020. Press night is set to take place on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 at 7pm.

Adam Spiegel, the Co-Producer of Hairspray, commented: “We are pleased that, with the support of everyone at the London Coliseum, we are able today to announce rescheduled dates for Hairspray. I would also like to thank everyone who has worked to ensure the season is able to take place later in the year, and when we are able to do so, we look forward to welcoming audiences and bringing people together again in a way only the theatre can.”

Hairspray London Coliseum cast, creatives, plot, and awards

The West End cast of Hairspray The Musical stars Olivier Award-winning actor Michael Ball, who reprises his role as Edna Turnblad. He is joined by Paul Merton in his West End stage debut as Edna's husband Wilbur. Former Dreamgirls actress Marisha Wallace (Waitress) will take on the role of Motormouth whilst Eastenders' actress Rita Simons will portray Velma Von Tussle.

Featuring the original acclaimed creative team comprised of Director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Hairspray is set in 1962's Baltimore. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big dreams and big hair. Can she land herself a role on the hit local TV dance show, win over the heart of teenage idol Link Larkin and bring the cast closer together – no matter their hairdo, size, or skin colour? Well if you want things to be different, you've got to learn how to shake things up a bit!

Fans of the Hairspray musical can look forward to such catchy earworms as “Good Morning, Baltimore”, “You Can’t Stop the Beat”, and “Big, Blonde and Beautiful.” Have the time of your life with this fabulous, feel-good musical sensation that is sure to get you back on your toes and dancing in no time!

The original New York production of Hairspray took home three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, whilst the original London production garnered a total of four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical as well. Michael Ball also earned one of his two Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Edna Turnblad, a role famously played by John Travolta in the 2007 film remake.

Exchange your London Hairspray tickets for the new rescheduled run!

If you booked through London Theatre Direct, we will be in touch with you directly to explore your options for exchanging to a new date. You will have priority until Monday, 4 May to move your tickets to a later performance taking place between Tuesday, 1 September and Sunday, 8 November 2020.

If you do not hear from us soon, feel free to contact us by filling out a contact form here 🎟️