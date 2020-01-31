Menu
Who won at The Stage Awards 2020?
    Who won at The Stage Awards 2020?

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The winners of this year's The Stage Awards 2020 were announced at the Royal Opera House. Among the winners was the Sheffield Theatres production of Life of Pi, which one Achievement in Technical Theatre.

    Read the list of winners in full below.

    The creative and production team behind Life of Pi were among the winners at this year's ceremony.

    The Stage Awards 2020 list of winners in full
     

    Regional Theatre of the Year
    — Sheffield Theatres
    London Theatre of the Year
    — Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
    Fringe Theatre of the Year
    — Bunker Theatre, London
    Theatre Building of the Year
    — Leeds Playhouse
    Producer of the Year
    — ATG Productions behind Ian McKellen's solo show
    International Award
     Selladoor Worldwide
    Innovation Award
    — Artistic Directors of the Future for its work to diversify theatre boards
    Achievement in Technical Theatre
    — Sheffield Theatres' creative and production team for its work on Life of Pi
    Unsung Hero Award
    — Mary Joseph, front of house assistant at the Almeida Theatre


    Check out the full list of nominees for The Stage Awards 2020 here, which was announced last December.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

