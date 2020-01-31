Who won at The Stage Awards 2020? Jan 31, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The winners of this year's The Stage Awards 2020 were announced at the Royal Opera House. Among the winners was the Sheffield Theatres production of Life of Pi, which one Achievement in Technical Theatre. Read the list of winners in full below.

The creative and production team behind Life of Pi were among the winners at this year's ceremony.

The Stage Awards 2020 list of winners in full



Regional Theatre of the Year

— Sheffield Theatres

London Theatre of the Year

— Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Fringe Theatre of the Year

— Bunker Theatre, London

Theatre Building of the Year

— Leeds Playhouse

Producer of the Year

— ATG Productions behind Ian McKellen's solo show

International Award

— Selladoor Worldwide

Innovation Award

— Artistic Directors of the Future for its work to diversify theatre boards

Achievement in Technical Theatre

— Sheffield Theatres' creative and production team for its work on Life of Pi

Unsung Hero Award

— Mary Joseph, front of house assistant at the Almeida Theatre



