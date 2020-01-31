Who won at The Stage Awards 2020?
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
The winners of this year's The Stage Awards 2020 were announced at the Royal Opera House. Among the winners was the Sheffield Theatres production of Life of Pi, which one Achievement in Technical Theatre.
The Stage Awards 2020 list of winners in full
Regional Theatre of the Year
— Sheffield Theatres
London Theatre of the Year
— Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
Fringe Theatre of the Year
— Bunker Theatre, London
Theatre Building of the Year
— Leeds Playhouse
Producer of the Year
— ATG Productions behind Ian McKellen's solo show
Innovation Award
— Artistic Directors of the Future for its work to diversify theatre boards
Achievement in Technical Theatre
— Sheffield Theatres' creative and production team for its work on Life of Pi
Unsung Hero Award
— Mary Joseph, front of house assistant at the Almeida Theatre
