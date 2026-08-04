Wicked Announces Special 20th Anniversary Performances in London's West End

Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen lead the milestone cast alongside Jordan Litz, the longest-running Fiyero in Wicked history.

Fans can choose from Glinda-themed, Elphaba-themed and Gala performances, each with exclusive commemorative gifts.

Wicked celebrates 20 years in the West End with three special anniversary performances on 26 and 27 September 2026.

Congratulotions! Wicked is celebrating 20 years in the West End with three special anniversary performances at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 September 2026.

Leading the celebrations are Emma Kingston as Elphaba and Zizi Strallen as Glinda, joined by Jordan Litz, who recently joined the London company as the longest-running Fiyero in Wicked history after performing the role more than 1,700 times worldwide.

What are the three Wicked20 celebration performances?

The celebrations begin with the 2.30pm "Pink" performance on Saturday 26 September, honouring Glinda with exclusive costume displays, a commemorative Wicked20 programme and a themed gift bag for every ticketholder.

That evening, the 7.30pm "Green" performance celebrates Elphaba with special costume displays, a Wicked20 commemorative programme and an exclusive green gift bag.

The anniversary weekend concludes with the 2.30pm Gala performance on Sunday 27 September, where every audience member will receive a commemorative programme and complimentary anniversary gift bag to mark two decades of Wicked in London.