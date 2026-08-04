Wicked Announces Special 20th Anniversary Performances in London's West End
Published on 4 August 2026
Last updated on 6 August 2026
Summary
- Wicked celebrates 20 years in the West End with three special anniversary performances on 26 and 27 September 2026.
- Fans can choose from Glinda-themed, Elphaba-themed and Gala performances, each with exclusive commemorative gifts.
- Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen lead the milestone cast alongside Jordan Litz, the longest-running Fiyero in Wicked history.
Congratulotions! Wicked is celebrating 20 years in the West End with three special anniversary performances at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 September 2026.
Leading the celebrations are Emma Kingston as Elphaba and Zizi Strallen as Glinda, joined by Jordan Litz, who recently joined the London company as the longest-running Fiyero in Wicked history after performing the role more than 1,700 times worldwide.
What are the three Wicked20 celebration performances?
The celebrations begin with the 2.30pm "Pink" performance on Saturday 26 September, honouring Glinda with exclusive costume displays, a commemorative Wicked20 programme and a themed gift bag for every ticketholder.
That evening, the 7.30pm "Green" performance celebrates Elphaba with special costume displays, a Wicked20 commemorative programme and an exclusive green gift bag.
The anniversary weekend concludes with the 2.30pm Gala performance on Sunday 27 September, where every audience member will receive a commemorative programme and complimentary anniversary gift bag to mark two decades of Wicked in London.
Wicked 20th Anniversary FAQs
When did Wicked open in the West End?
Wicked officially opened at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on 27 September 2006, following previews from 7 September 2006.
When is Wicked's 20th anniversary celebration?
The anniversary celebrations take place across 26 and 27 September 2026, with three special performances.
What are the three anniversary performances?
Saturday 26 September, 2.30pm: "Pink" Glinda celebration
Saturday 26 September, 7.30pm: "Green" Elphaba celebration
Sunday 27 September, 2.30pm: 20th Anniversary Gala performance
Who is in the 20th anniversary cast of Wicked?
The anniversary cast includes Emma Kingston (Elphaba), Zizi Strallen (Glinda), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), Claire Machin (Madame Morrible), Yara Fabricante (Nessarose), Michael Matus (The Wizard), David McKechnie (Doctor Dillamond), Ross Carpenter (Boq), Laura Emmitt (Alternate Elphaba) and Lydia Gerrard (Standby Glinda).
Book your tickets to Wicked today with premium seats from £75 on performances between 4 August and 13 September.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.