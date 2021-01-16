World premiere of The Devil Wears Prada musical postponed to 2022 Jan 16, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Due to the ongoing pandemic, the eagerly anticipated musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada has once again been delayed. We will now have to wait for a little while longer before we can finally see the new piece, written in part by Elton John. We want our Starbucks waiting in the meantime. That's all!

The Devil Wears Prada musical will not be opening in Chicago this year as planned.

The Devil Wears Prada musical delayed

The long-awaited, pre-Broadway premiere of The Devil Wears Prada musical was scheduled to take place last year in Chicago. The show's production team have now rescheduled opening performances to July 2022 with exact dates yet to be confirmed. Like many major glitzy Broadway productions such as Mean Girls, Pretty Woman, and Waitress, The Devil Wears Prada is heavily rumoured to transfer to London's West End should it prove to be successful at the box office.

Who will star in The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway?

The pre-Broadway production cast is set to star Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (Something Rotten!, The Prom) in the role of Miranda Priestley, made iconic in the 2006 film by Meryl Streep. Leavel will be joined on stage by Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels), who will play Andy; a role originally portrayed by Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables, The Princess Diaries). It remains to be announced whether Leavel and Jones will reprise their roles for the inevitable Broadway transfer.

The Devil Wears Prada musical plot

The musical is based on the film, which, in turn, was based on the 2003 Lauren Weisberger book of the same name. The story centres on Andy, an aspiring journalist who has no fashion sense whatsoever, yet is hired by chance to work as an assistant for the demanding editor-in-chief of a major fashion magazine, Miranda Priestly of Runway. As Andy begins to get sucked into this elite world, she must soon make a decision between happiness and her career.

The Devil Wears Prada musical creative team

The stage musical is to be directed by Anna D Shapiro and features music by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, and a book by Paul Rudnick. The creative team also features casting director Stephen Kopel and Nadia DiGiallonardo serving as the show's musical supervisor.