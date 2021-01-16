Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    World premiere of The Devil Wears Prada musical postponed to 2022

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Due to the ongoing pandemic, the eagerly anticipated musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada has once again been delayed. We will now have to wait for a little while longer before we can finally see the new piece, written in part by Elton John. We want our Starbucks waiting in the meantime. That's all!

    World premiere of The Devil Wears Prada musical postponed to 2022
    The Devil Wears Prada musical will not be opening in Chicago this year as planned.

    The Devil Wears Prada musical delayed

    The long-awaited, pre-Broadway premiere of The Devil Wears Prada musical was scheduled to take place last year in Chicago. The show's production team have now rescheduled opening performances to July 2022 with exact dates yet to be confirmed. Like many major glitzy Broadway productions such as Mean Girls, Pretty Woman, and Waitress, The Devil Wears Prada is heavily rumoured to transfer to London's West End should it prove to be successful at the box office.

    Who will star in The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway?

    The pre-Broadway production cast is set to star Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (Something Rotten!, The Prom) in the role of Miranda Priestley, made iconic in the 2006 film by Meryl Streep. Leavel will be joined on stage by Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels), who will play Andy; a role originally portrayed by Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables, The Princess Diaries). It remains to be announced whether Leavel and Jones will reprise their roles for the inevitable Broadway transfer.

    The Devil Wears Prada musical plot

    The musical is based on the film, which, in turn, was based on the 2003 Lauren Weisberger book of the same name. The story centres on Andy, an aspiring journalist who has no fashion sense whatsoever, yet is hired by chance to work as an assistant for the demanding editor-in-chief of a major fashion magazine, Miranda Priestly of Runway. As Andy begins to get sucked into this elite world, she must soon make a decision between happiness and her career.

    The Devil Wears Prada musical creative team

    The stage musical is to be directed by Anna D Shapiro and features music by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, and a book by Paul Rudnick. The creative team also features casting director Stephen Kopel and Nadia DiGiallonardo serving as the show's musical supervisor.

    📰 Keep following our news page for all the latest West End, UK, and Broadway theatre announcements.
    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Musicals: The Greatest Show programme to be broadcast by BBC Radio 2 and BBC One

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The BBC has announced a major series of shows across television and radio to honour musical theatre. Sheridan Smith (... Read more

    Nick Jonas in talks to star in Jersey Boys musical as Frankie Valli

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    It has been announced that Jonas Brothers member and pop soloist sensation Nick Jonas is in talks to take on the role... Read more

    Emma Thompson confirmed to play Miss Trunchbull in Matilda musical film

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Emma Thompson (Nanny McPhee, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) has been confirmed to take on the role of the ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies