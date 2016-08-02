Affordable Madam Butterfly London opera tickets on sale now for the 2019/20 ENO Season !

Anthony Minghella’s Olivier Award-winning production returns to the London Coliseum with performances beginning on 26 February 2020. Madam Butterfly is one of the most frequently staged operas of our generation and never ceases to amaze opera fans, which is why tickets are bound to be in high demand for this critically acclaimed English National Opera production.

What is the Madam Butterfly opera about?

In Giacomo Puccini’s story of unrequited love, a young Japanese girl, Cio-Cio San, falls in love with American naval officer Pinkerton and the pair elope. Before the birth of their son, he returns to the US, were Cio-Cio San is left to wait until his return.

About the 2020 ENO production of Madam Butterfly

Minghella’s staging combines cinematic images and traditional Japanese theatre. Singing in the titular role for the first time in London is the acclaimed Natalya Romaniw, who recently played Mimi in last season’s La bohème. She is joined by tenors Dimitri Pittas and Adam Smith, who share the role of Pinkerton. Leading British baritone and Olivier Award-winning singer Roderick Williams takes on the role of Sharpless while mezzo Stephanie Windsor-Lewis returns as Suzuki.

ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins (Jack the Ripper: Women of Whitechapel, War Requiem, The Magic Flute) conducts this highly anticipated revival. The opera in three acts (originally two) features a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa.

Puccini’s story of unrequited love comes to the West End's London Coliseum for a strictly limited run beginning on 26 February and ending on 17 April. So be sure to book your tickets for Madam Butterfly now while you can, as you won’t want to miss this highly-acclaimed production of one of the most popular operas ever written.

