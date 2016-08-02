Menu
Opera Madam Butterfly
    Madam Butterfly Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Madam Butterfly

    Giacomo Puccini's world-famous opera Madam Butterfly is set to make its way to London's Coliseum in 2020!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 5+.
    Running time
    2hr 50min (inc. two intervals)
    Performance dates
    26 February - 14 April 2020
    Content
    Some material in this production may not be suitable for young children.
    Special notice
    Under 5 years not admitted. Sung in English with surtitles projected above the stage. PLEASE NOTE: There will be NO SURTITLES during the Thursday 5 March performance. Tickets from £22 ONLY! The surtitles are not visible from all of the seats in the Dress Circle (row H backwards) and Upper Circle seats (rows K and L) but all seats do have a full view of the stage.
    Access
    There will be a signed performance Friday 20 March.

    4 / 5 (110 customer reviews)

    David Ellis

    2 August 16

    The production was excellent however the vocals were virtually inaudible from the dress circle, very disappointing

    Bhavini Lad

    10 July 16

    A spectacular performance that left us wanting to watch more opera!

