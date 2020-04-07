Officially verified tickets for Peace at Last at the London Coliseum now available!

Peace at Last is a new opera for children aged 3-5 years old based on the picture book by Jill Murphy.



Performed in the West End in a new composition by Joanna Lee for three singers, accompanied by harp and woodwind, Olivier Award-winning OperaUpClose alongside the English National Opera presents their new opera for children, based on Jill Murphy’s much-loved picture book, which has been delighting families for generations. The show is performed in English, includes live music and puppetry and is suitable for children aged 3-5, families and any adult with a sense of fun and wonder. Due to a limited number of performances Peace at Last London Coliseum tickets are subject to high demand.

Hurry and book Peace at Last tickets today to secure the best seats at the London Coliseum whilst stocks last!

Peace at Last opera plot

Mr Bear can’t sleep because Mrs Bear is snoring, so he goes to sleep in Baby Bear’s room. But Baby Bear is pretending to be an aeroplane, so he goes to sleep in the living room…

Peace at Last London Coliseum cast and creative team

Peace at Last stars Julian Chou-Lambert as Mr Bear, Gemma Morsley as Mrs Bear, Abigail Kelly as Baby Bear, Helen Sharp as Harp, and Greg Hearle as Woodwind.

The creative team for children's opera Peace at Last features Joanna Lee as Composer, Robin Norton-Hale as Librettist & Director, Helen Sharp as Musical Director, Sophia Lovell Smith as Set & Costume Designer, and Will Evans as Lighting Designer.