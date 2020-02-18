Menu
Plays Touching The Void
    Touching The Void Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

    Touching The Void

    Touching The Void is set to head to the Duke of York's Theatre this autumn for its long-awaited West End premiere.

    Child policy
    Recommended age 12+
    Running time
    2hr 25min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    9 November 2019 - 29 February 2020
    Content
    Contains frequent very strong language.

    Touching The Void Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (119 customer reviews)

    T&B

    1 hour ago

    Enjoyable and full of suspense

    Katy Wright

    24 hours ago

    Took my nephew and we both massively enjoyed it! Really smart way of telling the story.

    SAVE UP TO £33 ON TICKETS

    £78 now £45

    £15 No Booking Fees

    Valid Monday - Wednesday performances until 26 February 2020.

     

    Touching The Void news

    London Theatre Review: Touching The Void 13/12/2019, 9am
    Touching The Void cast announced for the Duke of York's Theatre run 15/7/2019, 2pm
    Touching The Void to transfer to the Duke of York's Theatre this autumn, tickets on sale now! 16/5/2019, 6pm

