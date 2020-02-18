Touching The Void London Duke of York's Theatre tickets on sale now!

Tom Morris’ most-accomplished project since the acclaimed War Horse, is now playing on London's West End after enjoying a sell-out world premiere in 2018. Based on the best-selling memoir by Joe Simpson and adapted by David Greig, Touching the Void tickets for the Duke of York's Theatre run are bound to be highly sought after just as they were at the Bristol Old Vic.

What is the Touching The Void London play about?

Joe Simpson’s internationally best-selling memoir and the adapted BAFTA-winning film follows his struggle after he stares death in the face. The story looks at the mental battle Simpson faces when fighting for survival in the Andes in 1985. Unable to climb to safety from a crevasse, he finds himself trapped, both physically and mentally as he hovers on the brink of death. Alongside this tragedy is the unforgettable dilemma that Simon Yates suffers. He, on the other hand, is perched on an unsteady snow-cliff, with high winds threatening his safety even further, as he tries desperately to save his climbing partner who hangs on a rope below. Despite knowing the risks, he makes the perilous decision to cut the rope, changing both of their lives forever.

Touching the Void in the West End

Artistic Director at the Bristol Old Vic, Tom Morris (War Horse, The Grinning Man), brings his unique style to the show along with Artistic Director from the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, David Greig, who lends his award-winning writing skills to the first stage adaptation of Simpson’s story. This critically acclaimed play comes from some of the best in the field and will have you completely gripped and simultaneously on the edge of your seat. Keep checking back on our pages for news on casting and further creatives.

From the Peruvian Andes to the West End stage, this tale of despair is one that you'll remember for the ages.