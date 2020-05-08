Laura Wade’s The Watsons comes to London’s Harold Pinter Theatre.

Laura Wade's smash-hit play The Watsons transfers to the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre following overwhelming ticket demand at the Menier Chocolate Factory, where the show enjoyed sell-out performances night after night. Fans of Jane Austen have been swarming the box office for tickets to The Watsons and the show's transfer to the West End will likely be no different.

What is The Watsons about?

Laura Wade’s play is based on world-renowned writer Jane Austen’s unfinished novel. Austen never had the chance to finish the plot and Wade picks up exactly where Austen left off. The story follows 19-year-old Emma Watson who is new in town and on the search for a good marriage to a rich husband. It’s set at a time when women needed to ensure they married well in order to avoid poverty and this is exactly what Emma and her sisters are facing. Now cut off from financial support by her loaded aunt, Emma has got to act fast! Will she marry the castle-owning Lorde Osborne or the smooth-talking Tom Musgrave? Find out this autumn!

The Watsons made its world premiere at the Chichester Festival Theatre before transferring to London's Menier Chocolate Factory in autumn 2019. Its run in Chichester earned it great critical praise and tickets for The Watsons in London's West End are expected to be in high demand!

Who is Laura Wade?

Laura Wade has been working professionally as a playwright for 12 years, and now combines screenwriting and playwriting as a career. Laura is most popularly known for her play Posh, which ran at the Royal Court Theatre and was later revived in the West End at the Duke of York’s Theatre. Wade's most recent hit, Home, I'm Darling also took home the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Comedy, solidifying her career as one of the West End's finest playwrights. Wade’s 2010 play was adapted into a feature-length film The Riot Club, starring Freddie Fox and Max Irons. Laura has been known to adapt novels into plays before The Watsons, her previous play Tipping The Velvet, which played at Lyric Theatre, was adapted from a Sarah Waters novel.

Who is starring in The Watsons?

The London cast of The Watsons sees most actors from the Chichester run reprising their roles. The play stars Grace Molony (Artemis Fowl, Mary Queen of Scots) as Emma Watson, Joe Bannister (Chariots of Fire) as Lord Osborne, Laurence Ubong Williams (The Deep Blue Sea) as Tom Musgrave, and Louise Ford (A Midsummer Knight's Dream) as Laura.

They are joined by returning cast members Cat White as Miss Osborne, Elaine Claxton as Mrs Edwards, Elander Moore as Bertie, Jane Booker as Lady Osborne, John Wilson Goddard as Mr Watson, Laurence Ubong Williams as Tom Musgrave, Paksie Vernon as Elizabeth Watson, Sally Bankes as Nanny, Sam Alexander as Robert Watson, Sophie Duval as Mrs Robert, and Tim Delap as Mr Howard.

The Watsons creative team

The show is directed by Samuel West who is both an actor and a director. For the Menier Chocolate Factory production, the creative team will consist of Ben Stones doing design, Gregory Clarke doing light design and Charlotte Sutton doing the casting. Casting is yet to be announced for the West End run.

