    Lyric Theatre

    built behind an 18th century house-front, this West End theatre has been home to Thriller Live since 2009.

    What's on at Lyric Theatre

    Lyric Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Lyric Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Lyric Theatre

    Using public transportation to reach the theatre is recommended. The theatre is situated very near Piccadilly Circus tube station (Bakerloo/Piccadilly Lines) Shaftesbury Avenue and Regent Street bus stops are also near the theatre. They host multiple bus lines: (Shaftesbury Avenue) 12, 14, 19, 38; (Regent Street) 6, 13, 15, 23, 88, 94, 139, 159, 453 and Night Buses (Shaftesbury Avenue) 14, N19, N38; (Regent Street) 6, 12, 23, 88, 94, 139, 159, 453, N3, N13, N15, N109, N18, N136. If arriving by train the nearest railway station is Charing Cross Station. If driving to the theatre, the nearest car parks are in Brewer Street and the Q-Park (which offers Q-Park Theatreland Parking) China Town in Newport Place.

    Visiting Lyric Theatre

