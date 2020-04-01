Never Not Once to have UK premiere at Park Theatre

The UK premiere presented by Blue Touch Paper Productions and London’s Park Theatre is set to come to the off-West End theatre for a limited 4-week run. Tickets for Never Not Once by Carey Crim are now available for its spring 2020 run. The poignant new drama will begin 1 April 2020 and will come to an end on 25 April 2020. This drama about families and the secrets that threaten to tear them apart is not one to be missed!

What is Never Not Once about?

Some have families they are born with and some have families that they choose. Family doesn’t end with blood, but bonds can be broken. American college student Eleanor is desperate to know who her father is but her two mums don’t think she needs to know. Eleanor doesn’t want to take no for an answer anymore which leads to the upheaval of everything. Her boyfriend Rob takes it upon himself to hire a private investigator in order to find Eleanor’s father and forces the family to face their secrets. Finally, they are confronted with the answer to the question that has plagued them for years “Where do I come from?”

This play is a refreshing new drama; emotional, raw and real. It provides insight into sexuality and non-traditional families whilst exploring the complex development and relationships that hold together these diverse and real characters; as well as threatening to tear them apart.

The creators behind Never Not Once

This new drama was written by award-winning playwright Carey Crim. Never Not Once saw her winning the 2017 Jane Chambers Award and was a finalist in 2018 for the Eugene O’Neill Award. Crim is a resident artist at The Purple Rose Theatre Company. She received critical acclaim when her play Conviction premiered at Bay Street Theatre, following which it opened in Ventura, California, where it was nominated for an Ovation Award for best new play and it is set to transfer to London. Crim has also had success with her play Wake that had its world premiere at The Purple Rose Theatre Company before it headed over to LA for a West Coast premiere at the SeaGlass Theatre where it was a critic’s pick. She later adapted it for the screen, and it is set to be released this year. Her work has seen her win the Miami City Theater’s short play competition, as well as being a finalist on three separate occasions. She has also been a finalist for The Heideman award and a two-time finalist for the Samuel French OOB festival.

The director for Never Not Once is London based theatre director Katharine Farmer who runs Blue Touch Paper Productions. As well as working in London, Farmer also frequently works in LA, where she won an LA Ovation Award 2018 for Best Production of a Play for her production of Gulf View Drive. Katharine has received wide acclaim as a director, having received two Best Director Ovation nominations, an Indy Award for Best Direction for Last Train of Nibroc, as well as five LA Times Critic’s Picks. She has vast directing credits, some of which include Other People’s Money (Southwark Playhouse), Heisenberg (Laguna Playhouse and Rubicon Theatre Company), Pig Farm (The Other Palace, known then as St James Theatre) and The Importance of Being Earnest (Dominion Theatre).

Further creative team and casting is yet to be announced.