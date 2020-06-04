Tickets for The Glee Club at the Kiln Theatre on sale now!

London's Kiln Theatre together with Out of Joint and Cast present Richard Cameron's The Glee Club, which will make its way to the Off-West End theatre venue in June 2020 for a strictly limited run. Widely regarded as a hilarious and poignant comedy, Richard Cameron's highly acclaimed play is a celebration of the close bond and mutual experiences shared by an unlikely group of friends. You may not be able to choose who raised you, but you can certainly choose who your real family is.

What is The Glee Club play about?

"When I revisit memories of those old days in my head, it's to that performer's pit and the blast I had with a load of old men singing songs."

Flashback to summertime in 1962. The Edlington Miners' Glee Club work hard and play hard. The heavy-drinking men are getting ready for their local gala. But the 'good old days' seem to be coming to end as the times continue to change.

The Glee Club Kiln Theatre casts and creatives

The Glee Club will star Bill Ward (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) along with Kai Owen (BBC's Torchwood), Joshua Hayes (BBC's Doctor Who), Robert Jackson (She Ventures and He Wins), Linford Johnson (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe) and Eamonn Riley (Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis).

Richard Cameron's play is directed by Kate Wasserberg and features design by Mark Bailey, musical direction and sound design by Dyfan Jones, lighting design by Katy Morison, assistant direction by Gavin Joseph, and associate direction by Sita Thomas.

About the playwright Richard Cameron

Born on 16 June 1948 in Doncaster, Yorkshire, UK, Richard Cameron (71) is a renowned playwright best-known for exploring themes of working-class life, violent men, tough women, and post-industrialism in Northern England. In addition to his hit 2002 play The Glee Club, Cameron's other plays include Pond Life (1992), Not Fade Away (1993), The Mortal Ash (1994), Almost Grown (1994), All of You Mine (1996), Gong Donkeys (2004), Can't Stand Up For Falling Down (2006), and Flower Girls (2007).

In addition to writing stage plays, Richard Cameron has also written for BBC's Stone, Scissors, Paper; a radio play based on Berlie Doherty's young-adult novel Dear Nobody, which starred Sean Maguire; and contributions for Midsomer Murders, a popular television series for which he wrote the treatment for the episode "Midsomer Rhapsody."

