Plays The Glee Club
    The Glee Club Tickets at the The Kiln Theatre (formerly The Tricycle Theatre), London

    The Glee Club

    Richard Cameron's The Glee Club comes to the Kiln Theatre for a limited summer run.

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    4 June 2020 – 27 June 2020
    Content
    This production includes infrequent Strong language, nudity, reference to homophobic violence and adult themes.
    Access
    Captioned performance on 18 June 2020. Audio-described performance on 25 June 2020 with a pre-show touch tour from 6pm.

    June 2020

    The Glee Club news

    Full cast announced for The Glee Club 14/1/2020, 4.55pm
    The Glee Club revival to star Bill Ward 20/11/2019, 1.25pm

