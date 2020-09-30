Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Cat On A Hot Tin Roof Tickets at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, London

    Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

    The new revival of the Tennessee Williams classic promises to be fresh and exciting.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    30 September - 11 October 2020

    Next Available Performances of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

    TODAY is 20th February 2020

    September 2020 October 2020

    Cat On A Hot Tin Roof news

    New production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof to run at the Alexandra Palace this autumn! 20/2/2020, 3.40pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaClassicsHot TicketsDramaAmerican ClassicLimited RunOff West End TheatreBritish Classic

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies