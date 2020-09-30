Cat On A Hot Tin Roof Alexandra Palace tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

The brand-new production of Tennessee William's Cat On A Hot Tin Roof is set to take the Alexandra Palace Theatre by storm this autumn. This daring revival of the classic piece will once again take to stage to play at the Off-West End London venue for a strictly limited run that promises to be a trailblazing triumph you certainly won't want to miss!

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof tickets

What is Cat On A Hot Tin Roof about?

On a sweltering hot Mississippi evening, the pathological lies are just as upsetting as the temperature outside.

Maggie is a poster child for upward mobility, having fought her way up the social ladder from poverty, only to find herself trapped in a loveless marriage that has gone up in flames. Her husband Brick, a former professional football player, is a raging alcoholic who regularly attempts to drink himself to death to numb the pain buried deep inside him.

At the Pollitt family reunion for Big Daddy's 65th birthday, the claws come out as relatives unleash the shattering truths from within. Healthy familial relationships become threatened as things spiral out of control, and the family has nothing left to do but to protect themselves from each other as they swiftly begin to fall apart.

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof Alexandra Palace Theatre cast and creatives

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof is widely regarded as one of Tennessee Willimas' greatest works and his masterpiece went on to earn a lyrical Pulitzer Prize. The piece attempts to portray the challenges we face in society with the struggle to survive when we all, deep down, just want to be free.

The Alexandra Palace Theatre revival of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof will be directed by Anthony Almeida, who is perhaps best known for winning the 2019 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award. The production is co-produced by the Alexandra Palace, Curve, Rose Theatre, and English Touring Theatre, and has received a special grant from the Royal Theatrical Support Trust. It comes after the highly praised Made at Curve production of Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire.

Casting for Cat On A Hot Tin Roof at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London has yet to be announced, but it is expected in due course along with the announcement of the full creative team. Be sure to keep an eye on our news pages for all the latest casting and production info.