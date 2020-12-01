Good Tickets at the Playhouse Theatre, London

Good

David Tennant stars in C.P. Taylor's Good in 2021!

To be confirmed.
To be confirmed.
21 April 2021 - 17 July 2021
This is the rescheduled spring/summer 2021 run for the postponed 2020 autumn run of Good. Please note that the appearance of any star cannot be guaranteed.

Good news

Good play revival starring David Tennant announces 2021 dates and new venue 14/9/2020, 1.30pm
C.P.Taylor’s Good starring David Tennant postponed until Spring 2021 23/7/2020, 12.01pm
David Tennant to star in new BBC comedy "Staged" about actors in lockdown 22/5/2020, 4.25pm
Playhouse Theatre Good David Tennant FAQ 19/5/2020, 1.15pm

