Golden Ticket Theatre Sale

For a limited time only, we're giving you the chance to bag a golden ticket to the theatre this May. From Friday 9th May, you can secure the best seats at the best prices with tickets from just £15. Looking for exceptional views and exceptional value? Get great stalls seats from £50 for a number of the biggest West End shows. Hurry, these prices are only available to 19th May or until they're gone!

Exclusive £50 Seats for great shows

This is not your regular theatre sale, this is a cool sale! Looking to save on your theatre tickets but don't want to sacrifice on your West End experience? Get a golden ticket with exclusive £50 seats in the stalls and dress circle without the worry of being stuck behind a pillar. For the Golden Ticket Theatre sale we're offering prime seats for less.

Best Seats, Best Prices

Be in the heart of the action with our great seats at better prices. With no obstructions and irresistable price tags, you won't want to miss these theatre ticket deals. Once they're gone, they gone so grab your whilst you can!