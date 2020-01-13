Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    What's On at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres

    Delfont Mackintosh Theatres are a theatre group owned by Sir Cameron Mackintosh. They own and operate several theatres throughout London's West End that host some of London's most spectacular shows. Some of the theatres in the Delfont Mackintosh Theatre Group are the Gielgud Theatre, Noël Coward TheatreNovello Theatre, and Prince Edward Theatre, Other West End venues that are part of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres are the Prince of Wales Theatre, the Sondheim Theatre, which was formerly known as the Queen's Theatre,  and the Wyndham's Theatre. These theatres play host to some beloved long-running classics and some of London's up and coming new favourites. Take a look to see what shows are currently on offer at their stunning venues. 

     

    FROM £30
    Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre, London
    Dear Evan Hansen
    FROM £24
    Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre, London
    Leopoldstadt
    TOP SHOW
    Les Miserables at Sondheim Theatre, London
    Les Miserables
    FROM £27
    Life of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre, London
    Life of Pi Opens 28 June 2020
    TOP SHOW
    Mamma Mia! at Novello Theatre, London
    Mamma Mia!
    TOP SHOW
    Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre, London
    Mary Poppins
    NO FEES
    The Book of Mormon at Prince of Wales Theatre, London
    The Book of Mormon
    FROM £24
    The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre, London
    The Upstart Crow
    FROM £30
    To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre, London
    To Kill A Mockingbird Opens 21 May 2020

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies