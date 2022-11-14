Father's Day

Musical

The Lion King

4.89,751 reviews

Disney’s award-winning musical has been stunning West End audiences for 22 years.

From £25
NO FEES

Musical

Only Fools And Horses

4.72,634 reviews

Tickets for Only Fools and Horses at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket are now available !

From £12
Save up to £27

Musical

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

The fascinating story of Bob Marley gets the full West End treatment in the new bio-musical

From £18

Musical

Back To The Future

Winner of Best New Musical 2022!

From £24

Musical

Jersey Boys

Jersey Boys returns to London's West End at the new Trafalgar Theatre

From £30

Musical

Elf!

Opens 14 November 2022

Elf comes to the Dominion Theatre singing loud for all to hear!

From £24
On Sale now

Musical

The Choir of Man

Worldwide hit The Choir of Man is returning to the West End!

From £15

Dance

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

Opens 12 October 2022

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby danced by Rambert

From £24

Filter Events