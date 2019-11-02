Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Tuesday Matinee Shows

    We know matinee performances on a Tuesday can be hard to find. That's why we've put togther a list of West End shows with a Tuesday matinee performance in London. Book your tickets now!

    FROM £25
    & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre, London
    & Juliet
    CHRISTMAS 2020
    Aladdin 2020 at Lyric Hammersmith, London
    Aladdin 2020 Opens 20 November 2020
    NO FEES
    My First Ballet: Cinderella at Peacock Theatre, London
    My First Ballet: Cinderella Opens 09 April 2020
    FROM £24
    The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre, London
    The Mousetrap
    SAVE £9
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea
    SAVE £27
    The Woman In Black at Fortune Theatre, London
    The Woman In Black

    If you need any assistance booking your Tuesday matinee tickets our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be happy to assist you. Just contact us by email, chat or on 0333 700 8800.

     

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies